TOGETHER AGAIN

Pictured here are members of the Hospital Squadron from Wurtsmith Air Force Base, who gathered for their first reunion last month in Oscoda. For many representatives, it was also the first time they had seen each other in 40 years.

MUSEUM DONATION

Veterans donated funds to the Wurtsmith Air Museum in Oscoda, following a silent auction, to show their appreciation for the facility’s efforts to preserve Wurtsmith Air Force history. Pictured here, from left, are museum chairman Donald Gauvreau, secretary Judy Shuler and veteran David Hudson.

Flights over the township were provided by Pete Mapes, an Oscoda member of the Hospital Squadron.

SKY-HIGH NOSTALGIA

