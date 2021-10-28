As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Pictured here are members of the Hospital Squadron from Wurtsmith Air Force Base, who gathered for their first reunion last month in Oscoda. For many representatives, it was also the first time they had seen each other in 40 years.
Veterans donated funds to the Wurtsmith Air Museum in Oscoda, following a silent auction, to show their appreciation for the facility’s efforts to preserve Wurtsmith Air Force history. Pictured here, from left, are museum chairman Donald Gauvreau, secretary Judy Shuler and veteran David Hudson.
Pete Mapes, an Oscoda member of the Hospital Squadron, provided flights over the township for attendees of the Wurtsmith Air Force Base Hospital Squadron reunion, which was held during the weekend of Sept. 24-26.
OSCODA – The Hospital Squadron from Wurtsmith Air Force Base held their first reunion in Oscoda, during the weekend of Sept. 24-26. Many hadn’t seen each other for 40 years, and some even located the homes where they used to live.
Flights over the township were provided by Pete Mapes, an Oscoda member of the Hospital Squadron.
As was also noted in a press release after the event, the veterans donated funds from a silent auction to the Wurtsmith Air Museum, to show their appreciation for the facility’s efforts to preserve Wurtsmith Air Force history.
