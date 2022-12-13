TAWAS CITY — The Iosco County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to hire a consultant to get a county-wide recycling program off the ground.
The vote took place during the Dec. 7 meeting but much of the discussion took place during the Nov. 16 committee of the whole meeting. The topic in both meetings was to hire Resource Recycling Systems, Inc. (RRS) of Ann Arbor to conduct a variety of work over the course of six months in an effort to get grants and get the program up and running.
The motion to hire the firm for a fee of $43,800, was cast by Commissioner Terry Dutcher and seconded by Vice Chairman Charles Finley and passed 5-0.
Discussion on hiring the firm, however, was moved to the full board meeting during the Nov. 16 county committee of the whole meeting. Iosco County Controller/Financial Director Jamie Soboliski discussed the firm, as well as RRS Project Manager Elisa Seltzer, and said that Seltzer has been facilitating meetings through the Northeast Michigan Council on Governments to facilitate grants for the region.
Soboleski said that Iosco County, because of the relative lack of recycling opportunities in the region, could get grants through the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) to start up a recycling program.
“Iosco County does not need its own recycling facility,” Soboleski said. “We can process the recycling in Alpena, which, along with a few others, has created a recycling authority and will build a new $6 million recycling center. They are looking for partners and they are looking for people tio supply the recycling materials.”
She added that there are actually businesses in the region that use the recycling materials to produce products and have had to ship recycling materials in to the area to do so.
Soboleski said that RRS has expertise in many different aspects of recycling programs, from writing grants to selecting where the best sites for regional recycling bins would be.
“None of us here in this county have the expertise,” she said. “We need these drop sites designed, we need negotiations between the companies that can haul the materials, we need a capital budget and how to run the drop sites, we need someone on our side to negotiate with the Alpena authority to decide revenue sharing. The grant application deadline is March 2023.”
Soboleski said that Iosco County will score high on the grant because of the lack of recycling infrastructure in the county.
“So hopefully our grants will pay for the capital items; the bins, the fencing, the security,” Soboleski said. “RRS would also help us set that up.”
Soboleski said that the recycling program could be funded through Michigan Public Act 138, which allows government units to create special assessment units for things like recycling programs. She said that the fee would be $25 a year and that each individual government unit in the county would have to opt in or opt out of the program, so that the individual townships and cities would be able to decide if they wanted participation.
The way we envision it is there would not be a drop site in every municipality, but there would be be three or four in the county that people can drop off,” she said. “Plainfield Township could be the site for one, we could have one in the Tawas area and in Oscoda Township.”
Soboleski said the initial fee for RRS could be paid for with the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funding, but could be paid back to the county when the special assessment district was created.
According to Soboleski, the recycling plan was the brainchild of Oscoda Area Schools Superintendent Scott Moore and Oscoda Township Clerk Josh Sutton, who have partnered to work on bringing recycling to the area for several years. The pair were also in high school together and worked on recycling programs then.
Moore was at the Nov. 16 meeting and said that he and Sutton had talked to private enterprise in order to get a program running, but said that they soon realized they needed county authorities to get involved, said Sutton, who was at the meeting as well.
“There is no way we can generate a sustainable recycling program in this area if we don’t collaborate with the county,” he said.
Chairman O’Farrell asked if any of the local trash hauling companies would be involved. Soboleski said they could be hired to transport the recycling materials to the new center in Alpena, and said that making those connections would be the job of RRS when they get on the project.
Sutton said that many of the local townships and cities also have American Rescue Plan Act funding which could also be used for startup. He said that he felt that $25 was a small price to pay for the recycling fee. He said much of the material he throws away could be recycled and that it would lower the frequency of how much trash was picked up from his home if he could recycle much of it.
There was also the aspect of special items that needed to be recycled like hazardous materials, electronics, gas, oil, chemicals and tires and things that are not collected by trash services. Sutton said that some of the special assessment funding could be utilized to do regular collections of those items.
During the committee of the whole meeting, Finley said he liked the idea and cast a motion to move it to the full board for the Dec. 7 meeting.
“I think we have a recycling responsibility and it starts with a plan, and I feel that we should move forward with this,” Finley said.
Commissioner Robert Huebel said that he has talked to a lot of people who do not spend the entire year in Oscoda, but live in places half the time, and come here and expect there to be recycling. He said they want to do their part to recycle but they have no way of doing so.
O’Farrell said he knows of people on the west side of the county who bring their recycling materials to East Tawas to a small bin that is run by the city. He said they feel guilty about it, but also feel guilty not recycling. The new program would make it a lot easier for all to recycle.
“They have an eternal responsibility to doing the right thing, so I think this is a good idea and we need to get the ball rolling on this,” said O’Farrell.