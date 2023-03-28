WHITTEMORE – More than 40 local representatives and residents attended the Develop Iosco quarterly meeting at the Whittemore Chamber Hall on Thursday March 16.
President Gloria Brooks welcomed attendees and introduced Chris Scharrer, CEO of DCS Technology, who was hired by the county to serve as a consultant to map internet coverage currently available and help bring broadband coverage to the area.
According to Scharrer, the FCC has a new map system called the Broadband Data System or BDS. Scharrer reviewed several maps that were provided by internet service providers regarding where they provide service.
Scharrer said there are 31,415 parcels in Iosco County, of which 20,926 are occupied, the remaining parcels are either not developed or unoccupied. Of the 20,926, 17,459 are considered serviceable, 3,377 are estimated to be unserved.
Realizing Opportunities with Broadband Infrastructure Networks (ROBIN) will utilize the remaining $250.6 million dollars of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that are remaining as well as an additional $238.7 million available for internet expansion. Eligible applicants for ROBIN funds include internet service providers, those licensed under the MI Telecommunications Act, franchise holders under the Uniform Video Services Local Franchise Act, or any entity currently providing broadband service in the state.
Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) is the largest source of broadband funding. Priority will be given to building networks that connect unserved and underserved locations and community anchor institutions. The exact allocation is not known yet, but is estimated to be $1.5-$1.7 billion, with the allocation based on the new FCC map. BEAD will be implemented as a subgrant program to a variety of entities including private internet service providers, nonprofit organizations, communities, co-operatives, and others. Subgrants are likely to start in early 2024, according to Scharrer.
As previously reported, the FCC website with coverage maps has many errors. Residents are encouraged to go to the FCC website https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home and make sure the information is correct for their address(es).
There are a number of corrections that can be made. One type of correction is by address. Property owners are encouraged to complete an address challenge. Scharrer provided an example of a single residence in East Tawas that was listed with three different addresses on the FCC website.
More common errors are related to broadband coverage with service providers being listed when there is no service available. Property owners would need to complete an availability challenge.
Service is considered to be “available” at a location if the provider has, or previously had, a connection in service to the location, or if the provider could initiate service through a routine installation within 10 business days of a request with no extraordinary monetary changes or delays attributable to the extension of the provider’s network. There are nine reasons Scharrer provided why an availability challenge could be made.
Gathering correct information will assist Develop Iosco and the county with applying for upcoming grant opportunities to expand coverage and address holes in coverage.
Scharrer said that the State of Michigan did a bulk challenge and Iosco County will be doing a bulk challenge that includes areas where there is no coverage. Scharrer said that he hopes to have good maps that accurately depict coverage in the county by October or November of this year.
Starlink was discussed as a possible provider. Some in attendance said that the satellite service works well but is quickly becoming saturated.
After the broadband discussion, DI board members provided updates on other projects. Brooks gave an update on the childcare planning grant DI recently received. (See separate story).
Julie Shellenbarger said the first season of the DI Winter Market had “far surpassed expectations.” She mentioned that the hours for the market might be a bit longer next year. Shellenbarger has been receiving calls from across the state from vendors who want to participate in the market and from other areas of the state that want to start a winter market. The last day of the Winter Market for this season is April 29.
Plainfield Township Supervisor Fred Lewis gave an update on the hydroelectric dams operated by Consumers Energy. Lewis said that the Environmental Committee is waiting on a response from the governor’s office about including the dams in the state’s climate plan. Consumers Energy has four dams in Iosco County. Consumers will be conducting an economic impact survey.
Chris Martin, DI membership chair, discussed the 2023 goal of raising $60,000. To date, $3,000 in membership dues have been paid. A variety of membership options are available for individuals, businesses and municipalities. More information is available on the DI website.
Brooks wrapped up the meeting and thanked everyone for attending.
“We want internet, that’s why we are here” said attendee Monica Chandler.