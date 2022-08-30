TAWAS CITY – The introduction of a proposed new zoning ordinance for Tawas City was carried out by council members, among other business, on Aug. 15.
A second reading will be conducted when they convene again, at which time they may adopt Ordinance 326. Due to Labor Day, the next council meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
The Tawas City Planning Commission has recommended that officials adopt the proposed zoning ordinance, which will replace the existing document in its entirety. Those interested in viewing the new ordinance, can do so at Tawas City Hall, located at 550 W. Lake St. (US-23); by contacting staff at 989-362-8688; sending an e-mail to njakobi@tawascity.org; or by accessing the full document from tawascity.org.
Ordinance 326 includes rezoning 18 individual parcels. The property addresses, along with the current and proposed zoning districts for each, are listed on the aforementioned website.
Several districts are also being renamed, including the RA and RA-1 districts, which will be called R-1 District. The RA-2 District will be changed to R-2 District, and the RC and RC-1 districts will be called R-M District.
A draft of the ordinance was provided to council members ahead of the first reading. In her background memo for this, City Manager Annge Horning stated that the planning commission also held a public hearing on July 12, to receive comments on the proposed document and zoning map.
She wrote that the commission then took action at their following meeting on Aug. 9, to recommend approval to the city council, with some changes to the zoning map. These changes involved the three blocks outlined in black along German Street – as seen near the upper right of the map which accompanies this story.
Horning explained that the original proposal was to change all three blocks from the Office Service District (OS) to the Single-Family Residential District (R-1). But the commission’s approval was to only change the block farthest to the east to the R-1 District, and to leave the other two as the OS District.
Mayor Ken Cook added that when hearing from representatives of Ascension St. Joseph Hospital, which owns quite a few of those parcels, they asked that some of this be left as OS. So the planning commission took that, as well as the number of nearby residences, into consideration when determining what makes the most sense.
Cook, who also serves on the commission, advised that the new zoning ordinance was prepared with the assistance of Denise Cline, deputy director/chief planner for the Northeast Michigan Council of Governments.
A rather large document, Cook said that the work put into drafting Ordinance 326 has been going on for a long time, since pre-Covid. “So there’s been a lot of thought and the process has been quite lengthy.”
He also noted that while there are many bits and pieces to it, and that several items have been changed, “We think we’ve taken into consideration everything at the planning commission level and, even more importantly, at the city employee level there’s been a lot of work on the part of staff to review this for accuracy.”
Further, he said that the format has been cleaned up and that this new version has a much friendlier appearance. Along with featuring less verbiage, there are also a lot more charts and the like to reference, which makes it easier to look up specific items when sifting through the large document.
In separate matters, the council accepted a proposal for system design, associated with the replacement of the sanitary sewer main along US-23, between Augie’s on the Bay restaurant and Northbay Pointe Condominiums.
With the $9,850 proposal being submitted by his company, Russo Engineering, Inc., Councilman Mike Russo abstained during roll call and the motion passed 6-0.
Horning stated that the engineering design is for a sewer project which will be done in conjunction with the US-23 reconstruction in 2026. “This project is identified on our Sewer Capital Improvements Plan and the engineering is included in the Sewer Fund budget for the current fiscal year.”
As described in the proposal, the eventual installation will replace the existing pipe work. The new sewer main is proposed to be eight-inch diameter PVC and will take the place of the dated, smaller vitrified clay tile pipe which is in place currently.
In other action, Horning stated that the planning commission has been discussing changes to the policy which regulates food vendors in Gateway Park and Tawas City Shoreline Park.
The current policy doesn’t allow any food vendors access to either park unless they are part of a city-approved event, such as the farm market, the chamber of commerce craft shows or the food truck rally.
Horning explained that the planning commission would like to change the policy to allow food truck vendors any time in either park, provided there is no conflict with a city-approved event.
Councilwoman Jackie Masich, the commission’s vice chair, said that food trucks are currently allowed in Gateway Park on Monday through Thursday. The vendors have to register at city hall and there is a one-time $20 fee, or a $200 annual fee.
While there was a food truck at the site last year, she said there hasn’t been a large calling for this yet. But what the planning commission has found, is that there have been a lot of people looking to sell both food and non-food items, in either park.
The commission, which also serves as the city’s parks and recreation board, thought that at this point they would just try to regulate the food vendors, she continued.
Vendors allowed under the updated policy shall submit the required application, fee and such paperwork as a copy of their food license from the state. The application must receive approval from those at city hall, as well.
So, Masich said they’re wanting to see if allowing vendors in both Shoreline and Gateway parks, on a seven-day-a-week basis, may help generate a little more interest.
Listing the farm market days an example, she reiterated that this can’t conflict with special events. “We didn’t want to take that away from the farm market.” While food trucks have previously been present at Gateway Park on these days, it was arranged through the farm market.
Councilman Chuck Klenow asked whether anybody had talked to those from Tony’s Tacos, which serves food from the building it leases in Shoreline Park.
Cook said that the planning commission discussed how there are times where evening events are taking place in the park, and Tony’s Tacos is closed.
Masich said that this occurred recently when a band was playing there as part of another activity, “and we did not have a food vendor open.”
Tawas City Deputy Clerk/Treasurer Nicole Jakobi also said the policy states that allowing additional food vendors lessens the profitability of the concessionaire; however, it is recognized that providing variety is beneficial to the visitors of the park.
So they’re not trying to take away, they’re just trying to add variety for the community, she said.
Masich added that they also discussed how if somebody wanted to bring a nacho truck to Shoreline Park, for instance, it wouldn’t be approved since this would be in direct competition with Tony’s Tacos.
Mayor Pro Tem Brian McMurray said he didn’t see any downside to the proposed policy changes. And since the applicants have to file the proper paperwork and get authorization from the city, he thinks it’s worth giving it a try. His motion to approve the policy passed in a 7-0 vote.