ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION

ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION – The Tawas City Planning Commission has recommended the approval of a proposed new zoning ordinance, and a first reading/introduction of the document occurred at the Aug. 15 council meeting. When officials convene next on Sept. 6, they will conduct a second reading and may also adopt the ordinance at that time. Part of this involves a draft zoning map for the city, which is shown above. It was created by the Northeast Michigan Council of Governments, whose deputy director/chief planner assisted the planning commission in creating the new ordinance.

 Photo by Jenny Haglund

TAWAS CITY – The introduction of a proposed new zoning ordinance for Tawas City was carried out by council members, among other business, on Aug. 15.

A second reading will be conducted when they convene again, at which time they may adopt Ordinance 326. Due to Labor Day, the next council meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Tags

Trending Food Videos