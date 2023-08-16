NATIONAL CITY – More than five decades in, the Sand Lake Festival is still keeping things fresh and exciting. New activities were introduced to the crowds, which fused with the multitude of traditional favorites that were also maintained during the 2023 event, culminating in a well-balanced blend of entertainment.
The results included one of the largest turnouts for the festival parade, an observable hike in the number of overall participants in general this year, a greater variety of vendors offering up food and drink selections, the incorporation of additional activities to keep the younger attendees amused and an expansive midway that was jam-packed with people enjoying games and prizes.
Hosted at the Sand Lake Community Center in National City, the festival marked its 55th annual celebration this past weekend, running from Friday through Sunday, Aug. 11-13. It was presented by the Sand Lake Community Association – with Connie Bazzy and Sue Hand serving as co-directors of the three-day occasion – and supported by a number of volunteers, sponsors, community members and others.
Despite the Friday rainfall putting a slight damper on some of the outdoor events that were slated for Aug. 11, the fun still went on. And the festivities proceeded into the next two days – which were met with much more favorable weather, in the form of plentiful sunshine and warm temperatures.
Scheduled throughout the course of the weekend, and with all ages and interests in mind, were activities including a pickleball clinic; remote control car racing; a beer tent, which also featured happy hours and 50/50 raffles; a Euchre tournament; several opportunities to play such games as bingo and black jack; a pet costume parade/contest; bike decorating; yard games; cornhole tournaments; and ongoing music, with the performances alternating between KJ Summerville, Omer City Limits Band and those from Justified Entertainment.
Bounce houses, a scavenger hunt, games of three-on-three basketball, a hot dog eating contest, a retiree’s lunch sponsored by the Iosco County Commission on Aging, cookie decorating courtesy of 7 Lakes Cakes and a horseshoe tournament were on the agenda of available options, as well.
Also offered during the most recent rendition of the Sand Lake Festival, was a community breakfast, family yoga, an obstacle course, a pie eating contest, a tie dye station, a car show and a chance to fill up on the items being sold from the various food trucks/other vendors, which included such summertime classics as corn dogs, elephant ears, BBQ fare and kettle corn.
The outdoor grill where Grant Township Fire Department (GTFD) members prepare their “Firemen’s Famous Hamburgers” each year, was also a hit – yet again – on both Saturday and Sunday.
For instance, before the burgers even made it to the grill on the first day they were sold, patrons had already started to gather in anticipation near the GTFD’s cooking site. A steady stream of diners then proceeded to get in line, and this continued for several hours straight.
The arts and crafts show, which was held on all three festival days, was another option for the crowd to enjoy. Jewelry, clothing, yard art, nutritional items, flags, tumblers and coffee mugs, signs, wreaths in a wide range of themes and painted wooden cutouts of various holiday scenes, animals and other characters, were among the products that were for sale.
Adjacent to the craft vendors was the midway, which saw children and adults alike taking part in the action. This area of the event grounds was bustling nonstop, for the entire duration of the four-hour offering on Saturday.
Tickets were awarded to the winners of such midway games as lucky duck, ping pong bounce, a balloon dart throw and a ring toss, after which they could exchange their tickets for prizes. Numerous businesses and individuals contributed to the vast array of goodies within the large prize tent, which included everything from stuffed animals, board games, bicycles and skateboards, to dolls, puzzles, toy cars and more.
The 55th year of the Sand Lake Festival was also attended by representatives of the Iosco County Humane Society. They brought along some animals that are currently up for adoption, in the hope of matching them with someone who is looking to help a cat or dog in need, and are willing to welcome a new pet into their family.
Additional activities at the event, included a magic show, a cake walk put on by 7 Lakes Cakes and dance parties for the youngsters, complete with s’mores, pizza, glow stick fun and a pop toss.
As for the baskets which were raffled off on the Aug. 13 finale day of the festival, Hand shared that these consisted of gift certificates and other winnings from Main Street Cuts for Men, North Country Signs & Shirts, Shoreline Fitness, Serwas Home Improvements and Workout Connie.
The annual parade was held on the third day of the festival, as well, for which participants were spotted operating classic cars and trucks, unique ATVs, decked out golf carts and even a couple of boats that were towed through the procession. Horses, farming equipment and people peddling their bicycles also made an appearance for the massive crowd that had formed to watch the spectacle, as did the GTFD personnel, who drove multiple fire trucks and other vehicles along the route.
Also included on the list of those who took part in the parade, were the Hale Area Veterans, Iosco County Sheriff’s Office, Burleigh-Reno-Whittemore Fire Department, Sand Lake Sports Bar, Moran Mobile Tire Service, Seven Lakes Gifts, Tawas Area Schools, State Representative Mike Hoadley, Dehner’s Sports Center, members of the festival’s royal court, the Sand Lake Road Patrol, Bernard Building Center, Palomino Hope, Sand Lake Excavating, Bailey’s Plumbing Service and Northern Powerwash.
Much of the festival fun presented this year was free, and some of the entertainment went on well into the evening hours. Several of the aforementioned activities were new to the occasion, as well, and this was also the case when it came to determining the 2023 festival royalty.
Organizers explained that a contest was held this time around, rather than the traditional pageant. Girls were nominated by community members for doing something around the Sand Lake area and, upon accepting their nominations, the participants made boards which showcased their talents and personalities, along with the responses they gave to the various questions they were asked, based on their category.
Lastly, as noted by the Queens Contest Co-Chairs Angie Brink and Sarah Gingerich, the Sand Lake community voted online or in person for who they thought should be the 2023 Sand Lake Festival Queen, Jr. Queen and Princess, and the results were announced Friday night at the event.
The co-chairs stated that those in the Princess group highlighted their personality and cuteness on the boards they created, by adding photos and answering questions about their favorite things.
The contestants in this category, are listed as follows:
• Brynlee Hogan, 5, National City. The daughter of Dennis Hogan and Page Murray, her sponsor was Serwas Home Improvements.
• Brystol Leslie, 4, Grant Township. She is the daughter of Kyle and Danielle Leslie, and her sponsor was A & D Farm Trucks.
• Peyton Gingerich, 3, Grant Township, who earned the Princess title for 2023. Her parents are Dan and Sarah Gingerich, and her sponsor was the GTFD.
The Sand Lake Festival’s Jr. Queen group highlighted their personality by adding pictures to their boards of their talents and evening gowns, answering questions from their age group and stating the reason why they were nominated.
Listed below, are the 2023 Jr. Queen contestants.
• Abbie Kolb, 7, National City, who is the daughter of Cody Kolb and Tyanna Doty. She was sponsored by Lake Breeze Party Store, and claimed the crown as this year’s Junior Queen.
• Emma VanNess, 9, Midland. The daughter of Matt and Jenna Lane, her sponsor was Workout Connie.
• Kylee LeBeau, 9, National City, whose parents are Matt LeBeau and Jodi Vetter, and whose sponsor was the Sand Lake Sports Bar.
• Madeline Pfeiffer, 8, National City, who was named as first runner up this category. The daughter of Mark Pfeiffer and Cassie Troyer, she was sponsored by Dehner’s Sports Center.
As described by organizers, those from the festival’s Queen category gave the community a glimpse of their personalities by adding photos of their talents and evening gowns, as well as by answering questions from their age group and stating the reason why they were nominated.
The contestants for the 2023 Queen crown, are detailed as follows:
• June Walter, 13, National City, who was selected as the 2023 Sand Lake Festival Queen. She was sponsored by Triple L Ranch, and is the daughter of Bob and Tracy Walter.
• Lexy Hopkins, 15, National City. The daughter of Josh Hopkins, her sponsor was United States Infrastructure Company.
• Lucille Reay, 11, Whittemore, who is the daughter of Shane and Paula Reay, and was sponsored by Palomino Hope.
As reported last year, Dale and OnaLee Strauer were named the 2022 Sand Lake Festival King and Queen. LeBeau, who was 8 at the time, was selected as the Junior Queen, while Aleeonna Tiggs, 7, was chosen to be the festival Princess.
To view additional photos and information from the 55th annual event, visit the Sand Lake Festival Facebook page.