HALE – No snow? No problem. That was the motto during the 2023 Hale Antique, Vintage and Classic Snowmobile Show and Swap, and this positive outlook from participants paid off in the form of a record-breaking rendition.
A blanket of fresh flakes the ground is always a nice bonus for those who opt to ride their machines while the show is going on – which is offered to them on 15 acres of the event site, American Legion Post 422 of Hale. But a lack of snowfall certainly didn’t mean a lack of entertainment at the 17th annual affair, which was held this past Saturday and sponsored by Wilson & Sons Septic Cleaning and Wilson Trucking & Excavating.
Quite the opposite, in fact, the long-running occasion marked its most successful year to date this Jan. 7, with coordinator Dale Bortle noting that 160 snowmobiles were on display.
This surpasses the prior record that was set in 2019, when 138 sleds were registered. As reported, when also factoring in those who didn’t sign up their snowmobiles, organizers estimated the total to be 150 that year.
Either way, the latest event topped all of its predecessors.
Sled count aside, though, the sled types were obviously what the crowd came to see. And once again, this year’s exhibitors didn’t disappoint.
Among the superb snowmobiles stationed outside of the Legion Post, were a restored, 1968 wide track Ski-Daddler; several original motorcycle-snowmobile hybrids from the 1960s; a restored 1972 Speedway with a Kohler engine, 440 FA; an award-winning original, 18-HP 1963 Polaris rear engine sled; and a restored, 1972 Arctic Cat El Zebra.
The former – featuring a Kawasaki 440 engine – was built by 10-year-old Westyn Ockerman, West Branch, whose snowmobile was accompanied by an assortment of photos taken before, during and after his impressive work.
The parking lot was teeming with a number of other stellar sleds, as well, in the categories of antique, those dated 1968 or earlier; vintage, machines from 1969-1980; and classic, 1981-1999.
As packed as the parking lot was – where a free swapper area was also set up for people to exchange unique buttons, patches, snowmobiling parts and other gear – the interior of the venue was just as bustling. Here, attendees could get in on a 50/50 raffle; purchase tickets for a shot at winning a youth sled from the Ogemaw Hills Snowmobile Club; peruse some of the items at the Hale Area Trailblazers snowmobile and ORV club table; dine on meals prepared by members of the American Legion and its auxiliary; grab flyers containing details on other upcoming snowmobile races/activities; and the adults could enjoy drinks from the Legion’s bar.
Inside of the building, as well, is where trophies were presented to the winners in 16 different judged classes at the latest show.
Along with other volunteers, Bortle said that Dana Odefey and former show coordinator Fred Edgerton were great assets to him, in what was his first year arranging the event.
Among their assistance, Odefey and Edgerton announced the 2023 trophy takers, whose names and winning machines appear as follows, next to the categories for which they were recognized:
• Restored Antique, First Place: John McGuirk, Arctic Cat 500.
• Restored Antique, Second Place: Dan Herthengton, Eskee-Mo.
• Restored Vintage, First Place: Kurt Stinson, 1970 Arctic Cat 634.
• Restored Vintage, Second Place: Allen Kakluh, Rupp.
• Most Original Classic: Tim Kreager, Ski-Doo 440.
• Best Rat Sled: Scott Havercroft, 1977 Arctic Cat.
• Best Display: Bob Sredzinski, 1969 Johnson Skee-Horse and Cutter.
• Participant’s Choice: Brent Corbin, 1970 Alpine.
• Best Rear Engine Sled: Eric Brown, Polaris.
• Best Race Sled: Rusty Anderson, 1972 Thunder Jet.
• Show Favorite: Bernard Reid, 1962 Bob Cat.
• Best Mini Sled: Calvin Blain, Sno-Jet Kitty Cat.
• Best Cutter (Sleigh): Brent Corbin, Ski-Doo Cutter.
• Oldest Participant: Ray Brindley.
• Fred Edgerton Trophy for the Longest Haul (Awarded to the registrant who traveled the most miles to participate in the show): John McGuirk, Ohio.
• Tamra Edgerton Memorial Trophy for the Oldest Sled: Bob Suchy, 1960 Snowbug.
The memorial trophy was created after the 2014 passing of Edgerton’s wife, Tamra, who used to coordinate the snowmobile show alongside her husband and played a key role in helping evolve the event into what it has become known and loved for.
Edgerton stayed on as coordinator for some time after this and, even after handing the reins over to Greg Eno in 2020, he has remained involved in other capacities ever since.
To help ensure the event would continue following Eno’s passing in 2022, his cousin, Bortle, took over the coordinating duties.
In other acknowledgement at the most recent rendition, Odefey shared that an award for participating would also be given to Ockerman, who wowed the judges with his aforementioned Arctic Cat El Zebra.
Additionally, trophies were presented to all who took part in the Kitty Kat race, which is an activity for those age 9 and under – and a cute, often comical event to spectators.
When asked if this would even take place, given the weather conditions, “We don’t need snow. We’ve got grass drags going on,” Bortle said with a smile, maintaining the positive attitude that he and others shared, in light of a lack of snowfall.
Participants of the Kitty Kat race are given a mini machine to drive, and they each take turns making laps around a set of cones arranged on the Legion property, as the crowd cheers them on. Although the focus in more on fun than it is on competition, the little ones also have a goal of seeing who can complete the course the fastest.
This year, that title went to Shelby Eno, 5, who raced through the route in 27.23 seconds.
Also earning trophies, were fellow contestants Calvin Blain, 7; Haidyn Forshee, 4; Jenna Beach, 4; Harper Eno, 5; and Silas Cain, 3.
Of the snowmobile show – which is free and open to the public of all ages – Odefey, who is also a Legion representative, remarked that it’s a great event. She added that while no snow usually brings in less people, there was actually a wonderful turnout for 2023.
As Bortle has also noted, the Hale Antique, Vintage and Classic Snowmobile Show and Swap is a fun event, which is great for the area and brings a lot of people to the local community.
Whether a resident or visitor, all who attended were in good spirits for the 17th annual occasion, where stories were swapped and guests met with exhibitors who were helpful and happy to answer any questions about their displays.