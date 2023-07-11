TAWAS CITY – Among other items on their July 5 meeting agenda, the Tawas City Council supported a request from Develop Iosco, Inc. (DI), following a presentation by Chris Martin.
A member of the DI Board of Directors, he provided city officials with copies of the organization’s 2022 annual report, which includes the mission and vision statements of the group and summarizes the work accomplished by the nonprofit last year.
The 2022 report, plus an outline of DI’s 2023 annual goals, was shared with council members at their prior meeting, as well. (These documents and other details can be found on the DI website, at www.develop-iosco.org).
“I have been contacted by representatives of Develop Iosco asking Tawas City to consider becoming a member of Develop Iosco,” stated City Manager Annge Horning, at the time of the June 19 meeting. She noted that the membership dues for local units of government are $1 per resident of the community, based on the most recent Census data available. “They are asking Tawas City for $1,854 a year, which is not included in our budget.”
Seeking more information before committing any funds, officials took DI up on its offer to attend a future council meeting to answer additional questions and to elaborate on the organization and its mission. When Martin arrived to speak with them on July 5, he began by sharing that DI is a 501©(3) nonprofit economic development organization in Iosco County, whose primary mission is to develop and regionally connect the county to the rest of the world – and the 21st century.
“But we are different from the Economic Development Commission [EDC],” he pointed out, as DI is funded and operated all with volunteers, grant dollars and donations.
Revenue is also being generated via membership dues, from such sources as the DI Board of Directors, individuals, businesses and local governmental entities.
Given that the units of government are not allowed to contribute to nonprofits, DI has created a written agreement detailing the services which will be performed in exchange for annual membership dues. Along with others, these include a monthly e-mail communication regarding economic development funding source opportunities; the facilitation of quarterly community meetings to identify economic development community needs; and, as requested, written status reports on DI-coordinated economic development projects impacting a specific unit of government, letters of support for proposed grant-funded projects initiated by the local unit of government and an in-person annual report presentation.
Martin shared that DI is looking to bring on an executive director who will work side-by-side with those from both the nonprofit, as well as Michigan Works! Region 7B – which has partnered with DI to hire a director.
The main function of this position will be business and economic development. The director will work with local entrepreneurs of all types, helping them to polish out their business plans, find the grant dollars, loans or other funding to be able to launch their businesses and so on.
As stated in the letter to the city requesting membership dues, DI’s vision is to facilitate efforts that focus on regional assets, quality of life and educational opportunities.
“To expand our work, we need to hire an executive director to manage the day-to-day operations of the organization,” it also reads. “To date, the work has been done by volunteers on the board of directors and committee members. However, with the projects already initiated or requested by the community for DI to manage, this model is not sustainable. DI needs permanent staffing to ensure these initiatives are successful.”
Martin went on to describe the multiple committees/workgroups which have been established under DI, including the Broadband Advisory Committee that was recently given $45,000 to do a broadband study for Iosco County.
He said that the $45,000 was then turned into a $15.4 million award for the “Quad Counties” region. As was also reported in this publication, the funding will be used to expand high-speed Internet access to unserved and underserved residents in Iosco, Arenac, Ogemaw and Alcona counties.
Referencing the Quad Counties, Martin noted that this is a goal of DI – to get more economic activity between these communities.
He then detailed DI’s Regional Child Care Coalition. “That was a $150,000 grant that we received. This study is going to monitor, attract and develop places that we need to support child care centers,” he said.
Martin added that DI is working to create a 501©(3) that will operate a different center in each of the four corners of the county, so that they can also reach out to their partners in the communities which border Iosco County.
“The Countywide Tourism is another one of our workgroups,” he continued, saying that its members concentrate on increasing the connectivity between all of the municipalities and what they want, so that everybody knows what’s going on.
The DI committees and workgroups also consist of one that is exploring housing needs in the local area, and one – the Environmental Concerns workgroup – that focuses mainly on the potential closures of some of the hydroelectric dams which are owned by Consumers Energy (CE).
With four such dams currently operating in Iosco County, the workgroup has been researching the possible decommissioning of same and, in their responses/other communications to CE, they have made requests including that a study be done on what the economic impact would be and how this may affect the local communities in the future.
“We just want to make sure we have a pulse on what’s happening with Consumers,” Martin said.
He reiterated that DI is a nonprofit, and he told the council that the organization is asking all of the municipalities to chip in to help fund the executive director position. “So that’s the main focus of the municipal dues.”
Along with the financial support from various businesses, individuals and civic groups, Martin – as of the latest council meeting – said that DI has secured memberships from the governmental entities of Iosco County; AuSable, Baldwin, Wilber, Grant, Burleigh and Alabaster townships; and the City of Whittemore.
“And I was able to meet with Sherman [Township]; they sound pretty positive about joining up too,” he added.
“So we want to be your economic development partner. We’re not here to compete against the EDC,” Martin went on.
Rather, he said, DI wants to complement what the EDC is doing and help in any way that they can as far as bringing more dollars into the county and the region, and to get these communities regionally connected. “And that’s really where the funding comes from, is that regional planning between the different counties and how all of our plans align and our common vision for Iosco County and what we want in the future.”
Tawas City Mayor Brian McMurray asked what kind of funding DI is looking at, for the executive director position.
Martin said that another committee, in conjunction with Michigan Works!, has been handling the details surrounding the hiring of an executive director. So, while he’s not certain on the amount, he believes that it’s about $40,000 a year for the full-time position.
Councilman Chuck Klenow asked whether DI was considered as a grassroots movement of sorts.
Martin confirmed that with all of the representatives being volunteers, and sharing a desire to get regionally connected, DI could be viewed as a grassroots effort.
Martin is also the Baldwin Township supervisor and this role, he says, was another driver behind his decision to become involved in DI.
With the industrial park that’s located in the township, for instance, the topics being looked into by DI – such as housing needs, internet quality and expanding recreational opportunities – are also of interest to many of those in Baldwin.
In reference to the various DI documents and information, “Another area that I see in here that I am very pleased about, is the concern regarding the hydroelectric dams, into the future,” remarked Councilman Ed Nagy.
He said that this may seem so far away to a lot of people that it’s not even on their minds. But he believes that unless a group like DI and others get together with elected officials, volunteers and the like, those dates are going to come up so fast that people will be surprised.
“They have removed them already,” he advised, listing dams which have been decommissioned on the western side of the state, such as on the Boardman River, as examples. “So this is something that is happening, or can happen.”
As previously reported, CE has held informational public gatherings about the possibilities for the dams, and Nagy has also encouraged community leaders to attend those meetings. Therefore, he told Martin that he was pleased to see this topic in the DI paperwork that was presented – where their efforts related to this were covered in the 2022 annual report, and where the list of DI’s 2023 projects also contains a goal involving the hydroelectric dam topic.
With the DI membership cost not being in Tawas City’s budget, Councilwoman Jackie Masich said she would be concerned about where the money is going to come from, and questioned if something would likely have to be cut in the future.
Horning affirmed that it’s a tight budget, and that covering the DI participation would call for an amendment at some point. But the figures for the new fiscal year had just gone into effect a few days before the meeting, so it’s still a guess as to whether a transfer from reserves would be required to cover the membership cost.
Considering that the total is $1,854, though, she said that a transfer likely won’t be necessary.
Nagy moved to authorize this as a one-time expense, for the city’s DI membership dues for one calendar year, which was seconded by Councilman Jeff Coon.
Given that this is an annual membership and the calendar year is already halfway through, Coon asked if they would be paying the full $1,854 for 2023 or if it would be more in the area of $900. “So are we on the hook for the full amount from now until the end of the year? Because he’s got it positioned as annual goals, and I’m not thinking their annual goals are matched up to our city budget.”
Coon then mentioned the enthusiasm of those from DI, including Martin, who is raising a family in the area and would like to stay in the community – and also continue working to provide opportunities for other families and their children in the area.
Spanning across the categories of governance, projects, community outreach, media and funding, DI has listed 15 different goals for 2023. Coon said that this is a high number, but DI is composed of a focused group of people. So it may be worth supporting them in their plans to hire an executive director, who can then help them prioritize these goals.
As for his question about the membership dues, McMurray said that the motion was for $1,854, for a year. “So that’s where we’re at right now; a one-time event.”
Because it’s annual, though, Coon asked if this means that the dues paid by Tawas City this July, will be good until next July.
Horning said that her answer would be yes. If this ends up being something that the council wishes to do year after year, it would be put into a budget so that each July, the city would issue that check. “And we would just let them know that that’s what we’re doing.”
Councilman Dave Lesinski noted that while $1,854 is a lot of money, it’s not as though DI is asking for $4,000 or $5,000. He said that he could go either way with it. “But what they’re trying to do, if they were to come up and do two or three of the projects, it’s probably worth our $1,800.”
Nagy’s motion – which passed in a 7-0 vote – was to support DI in a one-time amount of $1,854, for now, with McMurray adding that the council can look at it again next year and determine whether they want to continue.