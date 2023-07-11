DI DETAILS

DI DETAILS – Chris Martin, pictured here at the podium in Tawas City Hall, speaks with council representatives about the past accomplishments, as well as the future goals, of Develop Iosco (DI). Martin, who serves on the DI Board of Directors, also shared details regarding the nonprofit’s plan to hire an executive director to assist in their business and economic development efforts.

 Photo by Jenny Haglund

TAWAS CITY – Among other items on their July 5 meeting agenda, the Tawas City Council supported a request from Develop Iosco, Inc. (DI), following a presentation by Chris Martin.

A member of the DI Board of Directors, he provided city officials with copies of the organization’s 2022 annual report, which includes the mission and vision statements of the group and summarizes the work accomplished by the nonprofit last year.

