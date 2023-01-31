EAST TAWAS – Full plates of food, fun games with friends – and even some festively festooned wooden fish – were all a part of the Perchville Coronation Breakfast on Saturday, which was held at Rushman Hall in East Tawas.
But chief among the items on the itinerary, and the reason for the event itself, was to celebrate those who have been selected as Perchville USA’s 2023 festival royalty. (See separate story for all the details on the activities planned for the 73rd annual festival, which picks back up this week).
Carrying on a tradition dating back to 1950, the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) again took suggestions from the community, of candidates to be considered to fill the regal roles. Following the cutoff to submit nominations, TACC announced that Jay and Julie Samuels have been named as the 2023 Perchville USA King and Queen.
As has been custom, the Chamber notes that nominees should demonstrate generosity in community spirit, as shown through outstanding volunteerism, leadership and support to the Tawases.
Easily meeting these Perchville Royalty prerequisites are the Samuels, who have been married for 33 years and reside in East Tawas.
Along with serving in the U.S. Air Force before he began a lengthy law enforcement career with the Michigan State Police, Jay has also been a pilot for 44 years, a commercial drone pilot for six years, president of the Iosco Flying Club for nearly five years and is entering his third year as manager of the Iosco County Airport.
Upon Julie earning her undergraduate and master’s degree in teaching and special education, the Central Michigan University alum went on to dedicate 32 years of her life to this field, 22 of which were in special education.
In addition to teaching in Bad Axe for eight years, a majority of Julie’s more than three decades as an educator were spent here in the local community. She was a teacher at Tawas Area Schools (TAS) for 24 years, before retiring in 2019.
Also involved in the Friends of the East Tawas Library, Julie and her husband often partner up on projects, as well. For instance, they are both active in the Holy Family Church; have volunteered their time by providing drone work to help Michigan State University with a Shoreline Erosion Study in Iosco County; run Jay Samuels Photography together, through which they’ve provided sports photos for the Tawas Area Braves for the past 15 years; and have had a hand in a number of improvements at the county airport.
As to the latter, Jay said that they received a tremendous amount of help and support from pilots, donors and volunteers, whom he credited for also making the enhancements possible.
These are just some examples, and a more in-depth description of the pair’s community involvement appeared in the Jan. 18 edition of this publication.
Also featured that week, were the youth representatives on the latest royalty roster.
Selected by their student peers, Caleb Conrad was picked as the 2023 Perchville USA Junior King, while Brooke Herrick was chosen to take on the title of 2023 Perchville USA Junior Queen.
Conrad, whose parents are Deeanna and Douglas Conrad, and Herrick, who is the daughter of Peggy and Chad Herrick, are both seventh grade students at TAS.
As reported, among the activities she enjoys, the Junior Queen has cited figure skating, playing basketball and softball, cheering, working on her tumbling, attending Youth Group at Zion Lutheran Church and spending time with her mom and dad.
In terms of Herrick’s future plans, these include attending Central Michigan University.
The Junior King has a wide array of interests, as well, such as playing basketball and soccer, participating in MathCounts competitions, going to open skate with his friends, playing video games, hunting, fishing and reading books about investment.
As for his goals later on, Conrad is considering attending the University of Michigan and studying real estate, marketing or accounting.
Plenty of numbers will come into play with any of these fields that he ends up pursuing, and it appears that he’s already off to a great start, as his favorite school subject is math with Mr. Stoll.
Even more fitting, this very teacher joined Conrad and the other festival royalty at the Jan. 28 Perchville Coronation Breakfast.
With mathematics being his specialty, Bill Stoll is now in his 40th year of teaching at TAS. He and his wife, Karen Stoll, were chosen as the 2022 Perchville USA King and Queen, and they kept up a regal ritual this past Saturday by passing their crowns on to their successors, the Samuels.
Last year’s Junior Queen, Eliza Primm, was also on hand to crown Herrick. The 2022 Junior King, Carson Selman, was in attendance as well, to present Conrad’s crown.
Keith Frank, president of the TACC Board of Directors, acknowledged all of the new royals and shared bios on each during the ceremony. The kings and queens were then met with congratulatory remarks, after being applauded by the audience.
The festival and its associated events are arranged by TACC and, in addition to Frank, several other Chamber representatives also took part in the Coronation Breakfast.
Frank credited TACC Executive Director Samantha Duvall, and the Chamber’s members, board reps and volunteers for their efforts. He also expressed his gratitude to Jerry Malone, who is in his second year of coordinating Perchville alongside those from TACC; the attendees, for joining the kickoff to the 73rd annual festival; Goyette Mechanical, which was the overall sponsor of the breakfast; the multiple other local businesses which also contributed in one way or another; Knights of Columbus members, who prepared the large meal and provided the venue for the Coronation celebration; and all the other volunteers, who he said are the backbone of any community.
For a nominal entry fee – in the form of a $5 Perchville festival button – the Coronation crowd was able to not only witness the crowning ceremony and pose for photos with the Perchville polar bear mascot Nanuk, but will be able to use their buttons to gain admission to several of the other upcoming festival events, as well.
Following a prayer over the meal, offered by Stoll, attendees were also able to enjoy the full breakfast buffet at Rushman Hall.
Throughout the duration of the event, which Duvall said brought in just over 100 people, they were even treated to an art show of sorts, thanks to the entrants in the Paint a Perch Contest.
TACC again teamed with the Tawas Bay Art Gallery on this fun, free of charge festival-related activity, for which participants were given wooden perch cutouts as a blank canvas on which to showcase their creativity.
Those of all ages were invited to pick up a perch from the gallery, which they could either take home to decorate or could use the supplies available at the gallery and create their fish on site.
Following the deadline for submissions, the 2023 contest entries officially made their public debut during the Coronation Breakfast.
Spread across seven full-sized tables, they were on display for the entirety of the event, and Coronation guests were able to cast votes for the best creations. They could choose their first through third place favorites, in five different age categories – 5 and under, 6-11, 12-17, 18-64 and 65 and older.
The admirable entries will be showcased once more during the Perchville Royal Feast this Thursday, where attendees of that event will also be able to vote.
Following a final tally, prizes will be awarded to the top finishers in each age group, whose perch will then be showcased at festival’s upcoming Family Expo, and the results will be shared in a future edition of this publication.
To those who plan on joining the Royal Feast, consider this a heads-up that making a decision will not be easy. There were an impressive number of unique and eye-catching entries, including cutouts resembling realistic, life-like perch; those painted with scenic images of lakes and forests; abstract creations showing off the artistic talents of those in the community; and numerous other fish, all adorned in their festival finery.
Painting wasn’t the only medium explored, either, as some of the fish were also etched with various designs, bedazzled in gemstones, trimmed in glitter, complemented with colorful confetti or accessorized with fishing lures, and there were even such materials used as cotton balls, to create clouds above some of the lake scenes that were on the perch.
As previously reported, Malone said that it had been several years since the painting contest was held, but coordinators decided to reintroduce the activity in 2022. Met with an overwhelmingly positive response, all 130 of the available cutouts were claimed by the contestants last year.
Given the popularity and the favorable feedback from both participants and voters, more cutouts were offered this year to meet the demand and the contest commenced even sooner, to allow everyone ample time to join in.
Malone, whose history with the festival also includes him being named the 2019 Perchville King, shared that nearly 160 perch were entered into this year’s contest.
Taking place at the Coronation Breakfast, as well, was a raffle opportunity – for which the winning ticket holder took home $160 in cash – and the return of the beloved games and prizes portion of the event, led by Tim Haskin.
Also a past royalty rep, where he reigned over the 2015 festivities as that year’s Perchville King, Haskin has long been involved in a wide range of other festival events over the years, as well.
Along with willing to help wherever needed, he consistently ensures that everyone has a great time when he’s at the helm of any hosting duties. While encouraging the participants and keeping things fun and positive, he never fails to throw some humor into the mix, too.
This time around, the audience was able to take part in several different games, including a coin toss where they had to guess if the flip would land on heads or tails. To indicate their predictions, the crowd was to place their hand on their head if they thought it would come up heads. If they thought it would be tails, well, it’s easy to surmise where they instead placed their hand. Participants were eliminated in each round, until one person remained and was deemed the winner.
In a numbers game, Perchville USA’s spin on the “Price is Right” was also on the agenda of amusement, and contestants vied to make the closest guess as to the cost of each item.
The grocery products for this were donated by Klenow’s Market of East Tawas and Haskin pointed out that owner Jamie Proulx, as well as the entire Klenow’s crew, were very generous in contributing prizes for this year’s winners.
In another example of how they chipped in, Klenow’s Market also supplied all of the products for a second grocery-themed guessing game. In a process of elimination, the winner ultimately walked away with everything on the table, which ranged from such smaller items as licorice, up to New York strip steaks.
In addition to this, multiple other local establishments also helped make the occasion a memorable one, by donating prizes for the winners of the games. Duvall said that this consisted of gift certificates from Northwoods Steakhouse, Subway, The Lodge, Social Oak, Tawas Bay Pizza Company, Miner’s Grove and Suzie Brews. She adds that EuFloria Florist & Gifts donated the bouquets and corsages for the 2023 royalty.
Assisting Haskin during the activities, and also helping to ensure that the games were a success, were Bill Stoll and fellow royals; Frank and his wife, Pam Frank; other TACC representatives; and TAS National Honor Society students.
The ceremony closed out with a final round of applause for the Perchville USA Royalty who, as part of their regal responsibilities, will be overseeing the various festival events in the coming days.