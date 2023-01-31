EAST TAWAS – Full plates of food, fun games with friends – and even some festively festooned wooden fish – were all a part of the Perchville Coronation Breakfast on Saturday, which was held at Rushman Hall in East Tawas.

But chief among the items on the itinerary, and the reason for the event itself, was to celebrate those who have been selected as Perchville USA’s 2023 festival royalty. (See separate story for all the details on the activities planned for the 73rd annual festival, which picks back up this week).

