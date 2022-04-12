EAST TAWAS — Having a meeting the week before meant the East Tawas City council had a short one last week on Monday, April 4.
For the Tawas Utilities Authority, City Manager Brent Barringer said the estimated budget impact on sewer renovations will make sewer rates go up for residents and businesses.
“Currently our best estimation is going to be an increase of roughly $25 per month per person as the ready to serve fee for the sewer of our residence bill,” he said. “That would pay for the increase in our TUA budget due to the loan and due to the replacement cost.”
He said the cost will continue to be refined, but that’s a good estimate for now.
Council member Dave Leslie added part of the condition for getting a State Revolving Fund loan approved is to set aside enough money as a fund to pay for repairs and equipment to maintain the sewer system down the road. This is where part of the cost increase will go.
Thanks to the Saginaw Bay Watershed Initiative Network, the city is receiving $5,000 to update the location of septic tanks independent of sewage into their Geographic Information System (GIS).
This will pay for research into county records and a software engineer at Colligo who will input the registry into East Tawas’s current GIS.
Council member Craig McMurray said whoever does the research will likely get records up to the 1970’s. Before that, there was no real code or standard for keeping records on septic systems for households.
He also advised many households with registered septic systems may have abandoned those systems and switched over to city sewage.
“I think that will be a little bit of an issue that you’ll find,” said McMurray.
He recommended cross-referencing any records the city has with their sewage system against the septic system records of the county.
Mike Hoadley, mayor of the City of AuGres, stopped by sharing his intent on running for state representative of the 99th district.
The 99th district for Michigan’s House of representatives is new. Recent redistricting of the State means Hoadley thinks he has a chance to become a representative of Iosco, Arenac and Ogemaw Counties as well as parts of Gladwin, Eastern Clare County, and Northern Clare County.
Iosco County used to be part of the 106th, which encompassed the northeast coast of the Lower Peninsula, but has recently changed due to the decisions made by the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission.
Making the rounds as a politician, Hoadley stood up at the City Council stating his intentions to run as a Republican and making a plea to vote for him.
City Council member Lisa Bolen asked him his feelings on policies surrounding short-term rentals and housing.
Recently, there is a bill passed by the Michigan House that would give short term enforcement power to the state over local municipalities. This majority Republican backed bill would potentially see a rise in AirBnB style homes as municipalities would have less power to restrict the limit of them in any given area.
Hoadley said he thinks municipalities should have power to set quiet hours and their own policies surrounding vacation rentals.
Council member Mike Mooney asked if the City of AuGres received any marijuana money from the string of businesses that moved in surrounding the industry.
“We opted out,” said Hoadley. “AuGres Township, the township south of us which starts from the gas station towards Omer, opted in, we opted out. I’m actually quite proud of that.”
He said as the mayor of the City of AuGres he was responsible for the identity of the voters, who he said voted against bringing recreational marijuana related businesses in their residence in 2018.
“I didn’t want AuGres to be the new little Amsterdam.”
He said he isn’t against it, as it’s legal but it didn’t want to bring that trouble in to his community for fear of “opening Pandora’s box” and letting in businesses who could easily lawyer-up.
Hoadley is also endorsed by former President Donald Trump, something he’s also very proud of.
He said his 30 years of public service and his relationship with Donald Trump Jr. as a bow hunter has earned him favor with the Trump family. He said he met with Trump Jr. two Saturdays ago, talking and taking pictures.
“Whenever I go to Michigan, I get the biggest crowds and meet some of the best people. Mike Hoadley is a mayor, father, husband, and an Army Veteran,” says a news release for Hoadley on donaldjtrump.com. “Leaders like Mike are stepping forward because they saw the greatest crime in American History—the theft of the 2020 Presidential Election—and are going to stop the steal and stop Election Fraud. I wholeheartedly Endorse Mike Hoadley for Michigan State Representative.”
On his business card and his website, Hoadley mentions he is endorsed by Trump.
“Basically, it was a matter of getting in contact with them and saying, ‘I’m here,’” he said.
Chief Frank Anthony of the East Tawas Police Department introduced two new officers working for the police department now.
Dan Bukowski of the Alcona County Sheriff’s department is working part time now in East Tawas as an officer. He said the community is beautiful and everybody is exceptionally friendly.
Dakota Grice is still a cadet in the police academy, but he was invited to visit the city council meeting to say hello. He’s graduating May 6 where he will work with the police department. He’s in the range portion of the academy now, taking tests on firearms.
Mayor Bruce Bolen said he’s looking for Dakota to come on board full time.
Deputy Clerk Stephanie Loew reported she had worked on finding a part time role for staffing the library. See ad in this edition for the position offered at the East Tawas Library.
Barringer said the application for the “Put Your Town on the Map” grant from Consumers Energy did not get approved, so the proposed sidewalk project with a pavilion into Tawas Lake won’t go forward.