EAST TAWAS – Tawas Bay Art Gallery in East Tawas held its second annual three-day plein air event, Paint Tawas Bay, June 15-17.

The event began Thursday, June 15 and ended with an exhibition and sale at Tawas City’s Shoreline Park Saturday, June 17. The term “plein air” is French for open air, and describes painting in the outdoors from life.

