OSCODA – The Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport Authority (OWAA) met for their monthly meeting on June 15. After a brief closed session to discuss attorney-client privileged information, the board meeting began.

Airport Director Jamie Downes opened discussion on the personnel and policy update, stating that he had received feedback from board members since the last meeting that had proved useful in making efficient changes. These changes included a policy which ensures Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act compliance, the addition of a direct-hire line, and a new Driving Under the Influence violation policy, as well as other minor administrative updates. These changes were enacted under Resolution 2023-06; the motion was made by OWAA Member Mike Munson, seconded by OWAA Member John Swise and carried unanimously.

