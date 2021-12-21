TAWAS CITY – The winds of change are blowing once again for the the Tawas Area football program. After two years as Tawas Area’s varsity head football coach; Aaron Hazen has decided to step away from his duties on the gridiron.
Tawas athletic director Jonathan Mejeur confirmed the resignation last week, adding that Hazen stepped down on his own volition.
“After careful consideration, coach Aaron Hazen decided to step down,” Mejeur said. “When meeting with coach Hazen, he shared with me that he wants to coach in other roles, focus on his commitment to a local service agency, and most importantly, support his family.”
Hazen oversaw a varsity program that went 0-15 in his two seasons. His tenure nearly started off with a bang. In hist first contest as head coach, the Braves erased a 20-0 halftime deficit against Carson City-Crystal, only to lose 27-26 in overtime. Things declined from there however, as injuries, COVID-19 issues, limited numbers in the program and a difficult scheduled plagued his time as head coach.
This season, the Braves forfeited their week four game against Ogemaw Heights due to COVID-19 complications, and those combined factors perhaps came to a head in their week six game at Traverse City St. Francis. The Braves took a roster of about 18 players; including many junior varsity members, to the site of the Gladiators, the third ranked team at the time in Division 7.
Tawas struggled mightily in the contest, falling behind 49-0 by the half. With injuries mounting and a deficit of 63-0 entering the fourth quarter, the Braves forfeited the remainder of the contest due to safety concerns.
The 15 straight losses are the second most in program history, but Mejeur believes that the program, which has qualified for the playoffs nine times since 2002, is still in good shape overall.
“I do believe Tawas is in a good position for a new coach to come in and take over,” he said. “We have a young group with key players returning. You never know what other student-athletes are going to come out when you have a new coach, and moving divisions within the conference has put us in a better position to compete.”
The Braves competed in the rugged Northern Michigan Football Conference Legends Division this past fall, but will shift to the NMFL Leaders Division, where it is expected to take on teams more similar in enrollment.
Mejeur also confirmed that at least one other paid member of the football coaching staff has stepped down since the completion of the season.
When contacted, Hazen declined to comment.
Tawas head coaching history:
• Aaron Hazen 2020-2021 (0-15 overall, 0-1 playoffs)
• Tim Webb 2006-2017 (66-64, 1-7 playoffs)
• Tim St. Aubin 2000-2005 (17-39, 1-2 playoffs)
• Dan Pippin 1996-1999 (16-20)
• Dick Look 1972-1995 (138-77, 1-3 playoffs)
• Ted Guthard 1970-1971 (9-8-1)
• Steve Sventko 1967-1969 (9-16-2)
• Ernie Mousseau 1965-1966 (5-12-1)
• Herb Escott 1960-64 (28-13-1)
• Howard Adams 1956-1959 (10-21-1)
• Fred Hickman 1953-1955 (2-9)