OSCODA – Oscoda Township Engineer Rick Freeman provided a progress report on various projects, during the board of trustees’ July 24 meeting.
Freeman reported that the stretch of the Iosco Exploration Trail (IET) from Oscoda High School to Old Orchard Park is nearing completion. Signage, trash receptacles and benches have also been ordered for the path, while some topsoil and concrete work still needs to be completed.
During his update on the IET, Supervisor Bill Palmer reported that individuals have been making inquiries about having the benches engraved. He said that benches in the national forest or on Consumers Energy property cannot be engraved.
Palmer said there are a couple of benches on township property where an engraved plaque will be placed on a bench.
He also spoke about purchasing bollards to keep vehicles off the path. Palmer said the path will be very durable, adding that it was inspected after the recent rain and that no problems were found.
As previously reported, the path is constructed primarily of aggregate.
To ride from Oscoda Area Schools to Old Orchard Park, bicyclists will be crossing over to the north side of River Road in front of Richardson Elementary School, where the speed limit is 55 miles per hour (mph).
Heading west, bicyclists will be crossing back over to the south side of River Road at Alvin, where the speed limit goes down to 35 mph. The stretch of the path from Alvin to just west of the Dam Store is paved. Bicyclists will cross back to the north side of the road after the Dam Store and stay on the north side until they reach the entrance to Old Orchard Park. This stretch of the path is also aggregate.
According to Freeman, the bike path project will be completed three months ahead of schedule in August.
A progress meeting was held on July 17 and Freeman said, “things are looking pretty good.”
Trustee Jeremy Spencer asked about the new fencing, and Freeman answered that the fence is supposed to deter people from driving down the bike path with their cars – which he noted had already happened. The path is non-motorized.
“So it’s against the law and we can nail them against the wall? Spencer asked. “They shouldn’t be driving down the path,” he added.
Freeman is also working with Fleis and VandenBrink on PFAS contamination issues.
Michigan Rural Water is working on identifying areas of water loss and will be checking certain water lines to see if further investigation is warranted. Currently, the focus is on hydrants and valves. Freeman reported that some areas of potential water loss have been identified.
He said that he is waiting to hear from the planning commission on scheduling a meeting with WTA to discuss the township facilities plan.
Freeman also provided an update on various water and sewer infrastructure improvements. Phase 3 of the water main project is nearing completion and the abandonment of wells will be scheduled.
Freeman said that 90% of residents are choosing to hook up to municipal water. The Consolidation and Contamination Risk Reduction (C2R2) funding runs out in 2025, so property owners have until then to hook up.
Phase 6 will be put out for bid and residents will be notified soon. The water mains will be completed this fall, with resident hookups taking place in spring of 2024.
The pump station project is being completed and revisions are being made to the new odor control option. Equipment will be ordered and the project will be wrapped up in September or October.
Freeman has been working on site plan and construction plan reviews, as well, for projects submitted to the planning and zoning department.