TAWAS CITY – There were a flurry of resolutions passed by the Iosco County Board of Commissioners during their Dec. 1 meeting, many of which included approved spending of the county’s $4.8 million in funding granted to the county through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARP).
ARP is a $1.9 trillion stimulus package signed into law to provide funding for different programs, including local governments that have been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding is a windfall for Iosco County, which only in 2021 adopted a budget that contained many different cuts, in an effort to not go broke. The cuts included layoffs and the elimination of funding for various programs.
Iosco County Controller/Finance Director Jamie Carruthers Soboleski, said although the county was granted nearly $5 million in ARP funding, only a portion of the funding can be used to rehire people who have been affected by the pandemic. A lot of the funding has to be used to help combat the pandemic itself, she said.
One cut that occurred with the new budget was the elimination of the security guard detail that checked people into the Iosco County Courthouse Building. During the Dec. 1 meeting, commissioners passed a resolution to advertise for new security guards for the building.
“The security guards, since they were laid off because of COVID, essentially, the restricted ARP funds say you can bring back your staffing to levels before COVID,” Soboleski said. “But we are going to have to pay them more than two years ago, probably.”
Soboleski said that a lot of the staff that was laid off cannot be brought back because there isn’t an ongoing funding source to pay for the staff, and the ARP funding is a one-time grant.
“This is a one time financial shot to the arm for us, and once these funds are gone if we bring people back we have to figure out how to fund them going forward,” she said. “We have been trying to use the funds more as one-time expenditures, things that we have been putting off for years, for example the roof of the annex building, jail and county building and the parking lot. It’s not like once the funds are gone we have to keep funding them, but they are terribly needed right now.
For example the parking lot project was approved prior to the pandemic, but because of budget cuts, the project was held off.
Soboleski said with the current ARP legislation there is a calculation on how much of the $4.8 million can be spent on “unrestricted” purposes.
“There is a very specific calculation on how to do that,” she said, adding that it shows how much of the ARP grant can be used for unrestricted funding. She said through that calculation it was determined that the county had around $2.1 million in revenue losses because of the pandemic, so that is the unrestricted amount of the $4.8 million grant that can be spent on construction projects, such as the parking lot or roof.
Of the restricted funding, the board has been approving large numbers of items to aid emergency first responders in the county. This includes items like new radio systems for first responders and fire departments, and things like automatic CPR machines for Iosco County EMS.
She said other items include spending the restricted funds on mental health, such as funding the Northern Michigan Children’s Assessment Center, which provides those services to children who may have been impacted by criminal sexual conduct during the pandemic.
Of the unrestricted funding, Soboleski said that there is just over $1 million left over. Of the restricted funding, after recent expenditures, there is around $1.3 million.
Soboleski said there is legislation in the works that could free up the unrestricted funding so that local government units can use it for many different purposes. Soboleski, a former auditor for nearly 20 years is confident the board, which receives their spending recommendations from an ARP Committee that was formed, is spending the money within the government’s guidelines.
She said she hopes the legislation is passed, which would allow the first $10 million of any local government’s ARP award would be unrestricted. She said that legislators are finding that the pandemic really caused more of economic hardship to government entities, that need the money more to make ends meet, and improve things, then to buy equipment – much of which was already purchased and will last a long time – to fight the pandemic.
Soboleski said that the funding has not just been used to prop up county operations. She said that much of the restricted funding has been used to help out local units of government with emergency equipment, especially radios and pagers for fire departments in the county, as well as police departments.
Those interested in attending the next ARP meeting can do so this Thursday via Zoom. Links to the meeting are available by visiting Iosco.net.
Among the many different resolutions passed by the board on Dec. 1, those that included spending ARP funding included:
• The purchase of 14 G5 P25 voice pagers, and related equipment, from DigiCom Global for EMS to the amount of $12,375, at the request of 911 Director Mike Eller.
• The purchase of 32 AEDs and 15 AED wall cabinets with keyed alarms for police vehicles, fire departments and for the sheriff department/jail, county annex building, 911 and county building, from BioMedical Solutions, Inc. at a cost of $54,879.
• The hiring of McKerchie Enterprises, Inc. to make upgrades to the Iosco County Building’s electrical panel in the amount of $8,040.
• To purchase and extend broadband services to the Iosco Transit Corporation and Iosco County Airport totaling $23,916.
• The purchase of IT upgrades from Netsource One totaling $137,384.
• The purchase of five Lucas CPR devices, services and a maintenance plan for five years, totaling $102,700.
• To hire Russo Engineering to prepare design documents and manage a competitive bid process for the construction of a new roof over the basement access ramp at the annex building and to re-roof the Iosco County Sheriff Department/Jail, annex building and courthouse building at a cost of $17,625.
• The purchase of eight Pure and Clean air filtration units, three mind-range Hydro-Blaster air filtration units, and one mobile air filtration unit to be purchased from AG Arya Group totaling $25,409.