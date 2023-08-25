OSCODA – A statement made at the Aug. 16 Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) meeting came as welcome news to those who have been advocating for swifter action to mitigate the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB) in Oscoda.
Among those to attend the meeting was Kate Lynnes, from the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force (AF) for Environment, Safety and Infrastructure, who is the senior technical advisor for restoration and emerging contaminants.
She advised that Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, Dr. William LaPlante, had made an announcement that day associated with interim remedial actions (IRAs) to further address PFAS at several WAFB sites, and the ways in which some of these efforts will be expedited.
(For more details on the AF’s plan to achieve this, as well as the related discussions that took place in the latest RAB meeting, see the story which begins on page 1B).
Favorable feedback on the announcement has since been shared by community members, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI), Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin (MI-07), various other officials and representatives of such organizations as Need Our Water (NOW) Oscoda and the Great Lakes PFAS Action Network (GLPAN).
Whitmer has remarked that she welcomes the AF’s announcement that it will take immediate action to reduce PFAS groundwater (GW) contamination at WAFB.
“Today, after years of advocacy and action by state government, our congressional delegation, and so many community leaders, the [AF] is stepping up their response by taking additional actions to tackle PFAS contamination around Wurtsmith Air Force Base and prioritize the health and safety of Michiganders in the area,” stated Whitmer, in an Aug. 17 press release.
She added that she is grateful to everyone who fought so hard to get this done, and to the AF for taking actions which support Michigan’s strong standards against pollution, PFAS and other contaminants.
“Every Michigander in every community deserves clean air, safe water, and a healthy community,” her statement goes on. “Today’s decision to actively tackle PFAS in Oscoda will make a real difference in people’s lives. Let’s stay vigilant about pollution and continue working together to protect our families, our communities, and our extraordinary natural resources.”
As is also outlined in Whitmer’s press release, LaPlante announced that the AF will undertake two new actions to accelerate the cleanup of the Department of Defense’s [DoD’s] PFAS releases at the former base in Oscoda. These measures will prevent the further migration of PFAS-impacted GW into adjacent surface waters. Specifically, GW treatment systems will be installed at two additional WAFB sites – the Defense Reutilization and Marketing Office and Landfills 30/31 – stopping the flow of the contaminated water into nearby Van Etten Lake (VEL).
“For far too long, Oscoda and surrounding communities have lived with the impact of PFAS contamination created by the [DoD],” Slotkin commented, the day after the RAB meeting. “The actions announced last night – adding groundwater treatment systems at two new sites – are a positive step forward, even with much more work to do.”
Slotkin said that she met with LaPlante last month to urge specific, concrete, remedial actions at four sites – as recommended by leaders in Oscoda – which she then followed up with a letter.
“As a member of the House Armed Services Committee, I will continue to work with community members and my colleagues in Congress to press the Pentagon to quickly implement the actions announced last night and adopt additional protections for the community,” she vowed.
Director of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), Phillip Roos, also weighed in.
“Michigan has been widely recognized as a national leader in responding to PFAS contamination and today’s announcement further demonstrates that when we work together on a bipartisan basis to protect people and the environment, we can do great things,” he stated.
Roos acknowledged Whitmer, Michigan’s congressional delegation and the people of Oscoda, for helping EGLE in its effort to bring additional clean-up resources to WAFB.
“EGLE remains committed to the long-term restoration of this site and looks forward to continued oversight of these expanding efforts,” he also expressed.
Peters, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and a former Lt. Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve, issued a statement on the AF’s new commitment at WAFB, as well. “This announcement is a positive step in our yearslong effort pressing the Air Force to address PFAS contamination at Wurtsmith,” he began.
“I welcome this action to prevent the spread of these toxic chemicals, but there is no question more must be done – and the Air Force must expedite cleanup efforts to protect public health and ensure access to clean drinking water in Oscoda,” Peters stated.
He pledged to continue pushing the AF to take additional steps, as well as to hold this and other federal agencies accountable for mitigating PFAS at Wurtsmith and in other Michigan communities.
A press release from his office contains a summary of the work Peters has done with the Oscoda community throughout the years, on PFAS remediation efforts at WAFB. More recently, during a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee in May, this included pressing AF Secretary Frank Kendall to commit to taking immediate remedial actions, without any further delays.
GLPAN and NOW members have also hailed the DoD announcement regarding enhanced efforts to clean up the toxic contamination stemming from WAFB.
Representatives of the organizations shared in a joint statement that these actions come after years of advocacy – from elected officials, community leaders and local PFAS activists with NOW and GLPAN – urging the AF to address the contamination, which has impacted the GW, wildlife and the health of the community.
NOW Member and GLPAN Co-Chair Tony Spaniola said that this is an important, and long overdue, step for Wurtsmith. He also echoed that it is the result of years of work by the local community and a team of bipartisan elected officials.
The latter includes Slotkin, Peters, U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and Congressmen Jack Bergman (MI-01) and Dan Kildee (MI-08), whom Spaniola says have worked tirelessly on the community’s behalf.
“We are grateful to Under Secretary LaPlante for his leadership on this issue, and we are thrilled that our citizen-developed plan to ‘Stop the Bleeding’ at Wurtsmith has become the Defense Department’s national policy directive,” Spaniola went on. “It is fitting that Wurtsmith is the first place that the policy is being implemented, and we look forward to continuing our efforts to get additional interim remedies implemented with all deliberate speed at Wurtsmith and other military installations across the country.”
According to those from NOW and GLPAN, advocates hope that the DoD’s new IRA work in Oscoda sets the standard in Michigan and across the nation, in terms of remediation efforts for cleaning up the PFAS chemicals emanating from U.S. military bases.
NOW Co-Founder Cathy Wusterbarth, who is also a leader in GLPAN, says that the community has grappled with PFAS contamination at WAFB for years, and this latest announcement is a big step forward in protecting their health, as well as for cleaning up the AuSable River, VEL and Lake Huron.
“Countless meetings, negotiations, public awareness events and steadfast advocacy led to these actions,” she stated. “We are grateful for our members of Congress for keeping the pressure on the Department of Defense, and the dedicated PFAS activists in Oscoda and across Michigan for keeping this issue front and center for our leaders.”
As for the concerns associated with PFAS, Whitmer’s office explains that these substances are comprised of a class of more than 4,000 man-made chemicals. Since the 1940s, they have been utilized worldwide in several industry and consumer products – among them being non-stick cookware, stain-resistant carpets and furniture, fast food packaging, cosmetics, firefighting foams and water-repellent clothing.
PFAS are stable chemicals, breaking down slowly in the environment, such that they accumulate over time. They are also highly soluble, easily transferring through soil to GW; as a result, they are persistent in the environment and in the human body.
Based on information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 95% of the U.S. population has PFAS in their bodies. To this, Whitmer points out that although research is ongoing, there is evidence that exposure to PFAS can lead to adverse human health effects.
People can be exposed to these substances in a variety of ways, too, such as by working at locations where PFAS are produced or used in manufacturing, through the water they drink, via the foods they consume and/or when PFAS are released during normal use, biodegradation or disposal of consumer products containing PFAS.
The Whitmer administration has declared that Michigan’s proactive and transparent approach to this contamination is widely recognized as a national model for action on PFAS. However, while the state has made significant progress, additional action remains necessary to protect against the wide-ranging effects of these chemicals.