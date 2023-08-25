ACCLAIM FOR AF ANNOUNCEMENT – Kate Lynnes – from the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force (AF) for Environment, Safety and Infrastructure – is pictured here, standing, during the Aug. 16 Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board meeting in Oscoda. In an announcement being lauded by the advocates working to combat contamination in the area, Lynnes revealed the AF’s plans to expedite projects aimed at addressing the spread of PFAS from the former AF base in Oscoda.