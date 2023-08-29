EAST TAWAS – It’s official – the Tawas Blues by the Bay is now of legal age.
Now in its 21st year, and with a theme of “Cheers to 21 Years,” the annual Blues festival wrapped up its three-day run Sunday.
“Now we can drink beer,” Ken Murphy, Tawas Blues president, said in light of the festival now reaching the legal drinking age. “The crowds have been great.”
Parking was at a premium Saturday in downtown East Tawas.
The 2023 festival had a mix of new and returning bands. This year’s Blues festival again featured nine quality Blues bands – two each on Friday and Sunday, and five on Saturday: Deuce ‘n a Quarter, The Jim Cummings Band, Carl Caballero and the Wreckage, Motor City Josh & The Big 3, The Blues Guys, Rusty Wright Band, Chris Canas Band, Zac Harmon, and The Jimmys.
Festival organizers estimate most in the crowd were from an area of southern Michigan from Saginaw and below as word of the Blues festival here is spreading.
“Everybody knows us,” said Dave Olpere, Tawas Blues by the Bay board member, who also is the festival’s emcee. “It’s built on reputation.”
“They ask to come back,” Murphy said of bands that have played here.
Word is also spreading with the help of the Detroit Blues Society and from word of mouth from the bands who have played here. And members of the Tawas Blues by the Bay board also travel to other Blues festivals in the state to help spread the word.
And the weather – you can’t talk about the Tawas Blues festival without talking about the weather. One year an incoming storm, complete with an ominous shelf cloud, knocked out power to the festival for a couple hours on a Saturday evening while another year’s heavy rains brought a small river of rainwater into the festival tent.
Such wasn’t the case this year as the only precipitation was at noon Saturday with sprinkles followed by a slight drizzle at noon. The clouds cleared out that afternoon with blue skies the rest of Saturday and Sunday.
“The weather didn’t cooperate early Saturday,” Murphy said.
Laura Douglass of Houghton Lake was attending her 10th Tawas Blues festival while Michele Schultz, also of Houghton Lake, was attending her first.
“I like the Blues,” Douglas said. “I do.”
Tawas Blues by the Bay is comprised of an all volunteer board. “The board of directors are great people to work with,” Murphy said.
He also is thankful of the many local volunteers, many of whom return to help out every year.
“Without volunteers we’re not in business any more,” he said.
“It seems to get better and better every year,” Murphy said of the festival. “We’re looking forward to next year.”