OSCODA – The Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport was the site for the 127th Air Refueling Group to conduct training for its troops. on Jan. 23.
This operation, known as Northern Strike, was successfully carried out last summer, and its continued success strengthens the Selfridge Air National Guard unit and improves their efficiency.
The military exercise consisted of what Captain Andrew Layton, a spokesperson for the operation, calls an Integrated Combat Turn. This training involved pilots of six A-10 Thunderbolts and two CH-47’s Chinook helicopters landing on the tarmac where soldiers quickly refueled the aircraft and unloaded inert ordnance. This procedure is meant to simulate the necessity of quickly landing and maintaining aircraft while in austere environments.
Captain Layton says this exercise is part of the Army’s Agile Combat Deployment measures which dictate that troops are capable of landing and sustaining aircraft anywhere and anytime.
The fuel trucks that were used were supplied by Camp Grayling and safety for the event was provided by Alpena’s Combat Readiness Training Center Fire Department.
Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport Manager Jamie Downes oversaw the event and expects the airport to continue offering the use of their facility to armed forces, anticipating more training like this to take place this summer.
Northern Strike 23-1, this years’ winter exercise hosted by the Michigan National Guard, took place across Northern Michigan’s National All-Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC), Jan. 20-28.
Northern Strike is an Army National Guard-sponsored exercise that is a tailorable, scalable, and cost-effective readiness producer. Approximately 600 participants will brave the near-arctic conditions, while training to meet objectives of the Department of Defense’s arctic strategy.
The NADWC, which includes Camp Grayling and Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, offers a cost-effective way for units across the DoD (particularly reserve components) to experience cold-weather, joint all-domain operations. The ability to easily transport people and equipment to Camp Grayling via rail and roadway helps units save time, money and training days. Air component units can fly to Alpena CRTC without leaving U.S. air space.
Participating units will include the 120th Field Artillery from the Wisconsin National Guard, the 1432nd Engineer Company from the Michigan National Guard, and Marine Corps F-18 fighter aircraft from Marine Corps Air Station Buford, South Carolina, among others.