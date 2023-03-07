DETROIT – Whittemore-Prescott sophomore Serenity Hayes has been called a pioneer of girls wrestling, helping lead the charge in the recent burst of females in the sport. Thanks to a historic run through the individual state finals at Ford Field on Friday and Saturday, she has traded the pioneer moniker for an even better title: state champion.
“It was very exciting,” Hayes said of winning the 135-pound girls division weight class. “I didn’t see that coming. I wasn’t expecting that, but it was one of the best moments I’ve had in wrestling so far.”
Hayes won the championship match in a thrilling 1-0 decision over Caylynn Chandler of Birch Run. In the storied history of W-P wrestling, she is the program’s first ever girls’ state champion.
“It means a lot to me and I am very proud to be a part of something big like that,” she said. “But, I also couldn’t have done it without my coaches, Russ Wilson, Joe Murphy, Randy Vyner, Nate Wynkoop and my family.”
You’ll have to excuse her for not expecting the state championship. It is true that she took seventh at last year’s finals, and after coming in second place in her regional, she fully expected to place at this year’s tournament as well. However, to get to the top spot on the podium, she had to get through three girls that were coming off regional championships, including two that Hayes had lost to at different points during the season.
“In the finals (Chandler) has beaten us three times, two times this year,” W-P head coach Russ Wilson said. “We beat her 1-0. That is pretty amazing. Her last three matches were all regional champions. She showed up to the tournament and wrestled her best and that is why she is the state champion. She didn’t make any mistakes the whole tournament.”
In the finals, Hayes and Chandler battled it out through a scoreless first period. Hayes started down in the second period, which she used to score a quick escape and what turned out to be the only points of the match. Hayes kept Chandler down the rest of the second period, and continued to have the upper hand in the third as she finished off the history making win.
“I knew once I got that one point that I had to keep her down, so I was just keeping her down and riding her until the time was up,” Hayes said.
And as for what the difference was for Hayes compared to her previous match-ups with Chandler, who was ranked number one in the weight class coming into the tournament?
“I think every other time I wrestled her, I was more nervous, so my mind got to me,” Hayes said. “But, you can’t really do that at states.”
Hayes began her championship quest on Friday, with a 16-0 tech fall win over Vaida Uskilith-Karaja of Bark River-Harris. She followed that with a 3-0 decision win over Terra Boee of Allendale in the quarterfinals. In the semi-finals, she had to go to overtime to defeat Emily Medford of Waterford Kettering, where she got a 3-1 sudden victory.
“Only giving up one point the whole tournament is pretty amazing,” Wilson said. “She dominated the first girl and came back to beat a girl that beat us twice in the last two meets (in the next round) and then beat another regional champion in a 3-1 sudden victory.”
With her championship match not taking place until 3:30 p.m., Hayes had to wait over five hours from the start of the tournament’s morning session for her shot at the title.
“I spent the day cheering on the rest of my teammates and just thinking about the match, and how I was going to keep my mind in it,” she said.
When her name was finally announced before the start of her match, she ran to the mat with her mind set on making history.
“We told her you never know when you can get back here again, this could be your only shot, so why not do it,” Wilson said.
And that’s exactly what Hayes did.
“The most amazing thing, and the thing that no one can take away from her is that she is the first girls’ state champion at Whittemore-Prescott,” Wilson said.