DETROIT – Whittemore-Prescott sophomore Serenity Hayes has been called a pioneer of girls wrestling, helping lead the charge in the recent burst of females in the sport. Thanks to a historic run through the individual state finals at Ford Field on Friday and Saturday, she has traded the pioneer moniker for an even better title: state champion.

“It was very exciting,” Hayes said of winning the 135-pound girls division weight class. “I didn’t see that coming. I wasn’t expecting that, but it was one of the best moments I’ve had in wrestling so far.”

