TAWAS CITY – Ascension St. Joseph Hospital representatives say they are pleased to announce the addition of a new wound care center to their specialty services. The center is an outpatient service which offers comprehensive care to individuals with difficult-to-heal or non-healing wounds.
Located in Ascension St. Joseph Hospital, at 200 Hemlock Rd. in Tawas City, the wound care center is managed by RestorixHealth. One of the nation’s leading providers of comprehensive wound care and amputation prevention, RestorixHealth has more than 20 years of experience in wound care.
In addition to the new center in Tawas City, they also manage a state-of-the-art wound care and hyperbaric center at Ascension St. Mary’s Towne Centre in Saginaw, and will open a satellite office at Ascension Standish Hospital in September.
“The opening of Ascension St. Joseph Hospital’s wound care center expands the availability of specialized care and technology to residents living in northern Michigan communities,” says hospital administrator Rose Goick Saddler, RN, BS, MSN, NHA. “Restorix brings a wealth of knowledge and a strong reputation in providing high quality wound care to those we serve without having to travel for treatment.”
According to Ascension, it is estimated that chronic wounds affect 6.7 million people in the U.S., and that number is rising due to an aging population and increased prevalence of diabetes, obesity and the late effects of radiation therapy.
Ascension St. Joseph Hospital’s wound care center will provide comprehensive care for wounds that are hard to heal, such as diabetic foot ulcers, pressure injuries/ulcers, surgical wounds, compromised tissue flaps/grafts and bony or soft tissue wounds resulting from radiation treatment.
“Our clinical staff understands the totality of the patient from a perspective of wound healing,” notes Jennifer Lemmer, RN, clinical supervisor at the new center.
“We treat not only the wound, but the underlying cause of the wound through coordinated traditional and advanced therapies that help accelerate the healing process,” she adds.
The care team includes physicians specializing in wound-healing treatments and certified wound care nurses. Representatives state that Podiatrists Carlyn Hinish, DPM, and Laura Reitz, DPM – along with Ascension Medical Group – will treat patients with compassionate, personalized care, and provide updates to primary care physicians regarding their patients’ progress.
For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call 989-362-1992.