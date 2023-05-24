TAWAS CITY – At the invitation of Superintendent John Klinger, Iosco County Sheriff Scott Frank addressed steps which have been taken toward the possibility of an armed deputy from his department being assigned as a dedicated School Resource Officer at Tawas Area Schools (TAS) on campus starting with the 2023-2024 school year.
The discussion took place during the regular meeting of the TAS Board of Education on May 16. Klinger indicated that Frank would also be willing to answer any questions from the Board regarding the proposal.
Frank told the Board that a grant has been approved which will fund the proposed assignment for three years, covering a 41-week commitment to the schools annually.
Frank said that while he and Klinger had been discussing this proposal for more than a year, but that “(T)his has been a project that has been going on almost four or five years into the discussion,” before either Frank or Klinger had assumed their current positions. “I don’t have to tell you how the country has changed” over the past several years, Frank said. “The biggest thing is…the safety of our students.”
Frank added that the District’s administrative team has put a grant together for funding the proposed project through the Michigan State Police. The Resource Officer, he said, would be an employee of the Sheriff’s Department assigned exclusively by contract to the School District. Frank disclosed that he and Klinger have developed a contract which specifically outlines the duties of the officer assigned to the District.
In response to questions from the Board, Klinger confirmed that the officer would operate out of an office in the school. Klinger also noted that since the officer would be committed to the District for an eight-hour day, scheduling adjustments would need to be made from time to time to allow for the officer to cover special events. “Just because they have an office in one building does not confine them to support the entire district,” Klinger said, adding that there will be a plan put into place to support both buildings. “We will have to work through those logistics once everything is in place,” he added.
TAS Board President Shannon Klenow asked what specifically would be the role of the School Resource Officer. Frank clarified that the officer would not be responsible for enforcing the Student Handbook, restroom breaks, etc., but would be dealing with law enforcement issues.
Klinger shared his vision for the role of the Resource Officer. “Relationship building is huge. Just getting to know the staff and know the students, and being that friendly, welcoming face that people are not afraid to approach to ask for help if they need it. I see them being a part of educational opportunities. We hold assemblies that educate our students on different topics. I see this person being involved in that,” Klinger said.
Klinger and Frank also discussed the specialized training that would be required for the School Resource Officer, noting that certifications relating specifically to that role would be required for any officer assigned to that position. Trustee Tracee Behnke-Lentz expressed her hope that such certifications would include sensitivity training on social issues such as race relations and LGBTQ+ concerns.
Trustee Michael Butzin mentioned his contact with the Resource Officer in the Oscoda School District, citing the “great rapport” that the officer has with students there. “That’s what we want,” Frank replied. “We want to foster those relationships.”
Vice President Julie Ulman asked how the District would evaluate the performance of the School Resource Officer, inasmuch as the officer would be an employee of the Sheriff’s department rather than the District. Klinger replied that an annual review provision would be included in the contract between the District and the Sheriff’s Department.
The Board is expected to vote on the proposal at a future meeting with an eye toward having the officer in place by the start of the next school year in August, according to Klinger.