TALKS PROPOSAL – Iosco County Sheriff Scott Frank addresses the Tawas Area School Board on a resource officer proposal.

 Photo by Tim Hissong

TAWAS CITY – At the invitation of Superintendent John Klinger, Iosco County Sheriff Scott Frank addressed steps which have been taken toward the possibility of an armed deputy from his department being assigned as a dedicated School Resource Officer at Tawas Area Schools (TAS) on campus starting with the 2023-2024 school year.

The discussion took place during the regular meeting of the TAS Board of Education on May 16. Klinger indicated that Frank would also be willing to answer any questions from the Board regarding the proposal.

