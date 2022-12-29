OSCODA – The U.S. Air Force (AF) had an opportunity to share updates on the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB) in Oscoda, during the Nov. 16 Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) meeting. A couple weeks later, it was the state’s turn to provide its latest available details regarding the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination in the township, which included talks on the Oscoda Area Exposure Assessment (OAEA).

Conducted as a webinar, the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART) held a community meeting on Nov. 29, to discuss the WAFB/Oscoda area PFAS environmental investigations.

