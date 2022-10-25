JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas — The Air Force Civil Engineer Center is hosting a technical workshop Oct. 26 and 27 at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda to share the science behind the on-going response to PFAS impacts at the installation.

The event, featuring a tour and discussions with technical experts, offers community members an in-depth look into the technical processes, tools and approaches the Air Force is using to develop PFAS interim clean-up solutions, said Steve Willis, Base Realignment and Closure environmental coordinator for the former Wurtsmith AFB.

