TAWAS CITY – Prior to the start of the regularly scheduled meeting of the Tawas Area Schools (TAS) Board of Education on June 13, a public hearing was held to discuss the district’s proposed budgets for the 2022-2023 school year.
TAS Superintendent John Klinger said that the proposed budgets for the General Fund, Lunch Fund, Debt Retirement, Sinking Fund, and Student/School Activity Fund were based on conservative estimates in light of an anticipated reduction in the student body and uncertainty as to funding from the State of Michigan.
With respect to the General Fund budget, Klinger disclosed that revenues expected from local, State, and Federal sources, as well as incoming transfers and other transactions, will total $15,081,416. He added that total expenditures for instruction and support services are anticipated to add up to $15,313,556, resulting in an excess of expenses over revenue of $232,140. With the estimated fund balance at the end of the current school year at $4,758,089, the projected fund balance as of June 30, 2023 totals $4,525,069.
“Considering that the State Budget has not been signed, we have used a conservative scenario for budgeting predictions,” Klinger said, adding that the revenue budget is based on 1,116.6 student FTE (Full Time Equivalent), down by approximately 40 students from the current FTE numbers.
Klinger then announced the details of the 2022 Millage to be levied in July. A total of 18 mills will be needed to fund the General Fund Operational budget, along with 1.000 mills for Debt Retirement and 0.4963 mills for the Sinking Fund, totaling 19.4963 mills.
“Although we have a Headlee rollback, we are able to levy a small portion of our extra voted millage to get us back to the full 18 mills,” Klinger explained. He added that the 1.0000 mills for Debt Retirement reflected a reduction from the 1.10 mills levied in 2022 “in an effort to slow the buildup of reserves in the Debt Retirement Fund.”
The Lunch Fund Budget, according to Klinger, will operate on revenues of $715,653 with expenses of $783,087, using current equity of $212,949 to offset the operating loss of $67,434. The Debt Retirement Budget, again to slow the buildup of reserves, will have revenues of $552,178 and expenditures of $582,563. Both the Sinking Fund Budget and the Student/School Activity Fund Budget will operate with revenues exceeding expenditures.
During the Board of Education meeting held immediately following the public hearing, the Board voted 4-0 to approve a resolution to adopt the budgets and to set the proposed millage tax levies. President Julie Ulman, Vice President Shannon Klenow, and Trustee Ami Edmonds were not in attendance at this meeting.
In other matters before the Board:
• Received and approved four letters of resignation. High School Secretary Shannon Loeffler is retiring as of Aug. 1, Cook’s Helper Terri Trinklein resigned effective June 8, Bus Driver Brenda Toska announced that she is leaving as of June 30, and Cook’s Helper Cheryl Whitford, who has been on an unpaid leave of absence, also resigned.
• Brandon Lichota was hired as the district’s transportation/maintenance supervisor.
• The vacant custodial position was filled with the hiring of Shelly Guthrie.
• Klinger announced that the Tawas Area Federation of Teachers (TAFT) voted to ratify the contract with the district on May 11. The Board then voted to ratify the contract on behalf of the distric.
• Klinger reported that several candidates have been selected to be interviewed for the position of Clara Bolen Elementary School principal.
• The topic of trustee term length was addressed by the Ad Hoc Term Length Committee. After discussion on the matter which included the results of a survey of stakeholders which indicated that 86% favored keeping Trustee terms at four years, and not to increase the terms to six years, the committee concluded that term lengths shall remain at four years.
• The Board adopted their schedule of meetings for the 2022-2023 school year. As in years past, regular meetings will be held on the second Monday of each month with one notable exception – the November meeting which would normally have been held on Nov. 14 will be moved up one week to Nov. 7.
• Huron Community Bank has again been designated as the depository institution for the district for the next school year.
• Sarah Danek was again designated as the district’s federal programs director.
• The Board approved a resolution for the district to participate in the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) for the 2022-2023 school year.
• The Board voted to approve the non-certified employee handbook and wage package, as well as the administrative contracts.
• Merit goals pay for Klinger was approved by the Board.
• The contract of Athletic Director Jonathan Mejeur was extended for one year.
• The annual Shared Cost Agreement between Tawas Area Schools and their surrounding districts was approved in the form of a resolution.