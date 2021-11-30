EAST TAWAS – Members of the Friends of Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park were recently honored to learn their 2021 U.S. Lighthouse Service Keepers Memorial Services, held on Sept. 11, were the subject of an article in the internationally distributed Lighthouse Digest magazine.
These unique grave marker dedication ceremonies paid respect to local Lighthouse Keepers Herbert N. Burrows and Sherman Wheeler.
Keeper Sherman Wheeler was stationed at the Ottawa Point Lighthouse from 1853-1857, which was the original lighthouse on Tawas Point. It was demolished after the current lighthouse was completed in 1876. Keeper Wheeler is interred in Alabaster Township Cemetery on Benson Road off Alabaster Road.
Keeper Herbert Burrows was stationed at Tawas Point Lighthouse from 1910 through 1923, and is interred at Greenwood Cemetery on East Lincoln Street in East Tawas.
Both services included a welcome, a United States Coast Guard Color Guard from Coast Guard Station Tawas, the unveiling and placement of the U.S. Lighthouse Service plaque, the Lighthouse Keepers’ Prayer, and music provided by bagpiper John Dusek.
Biographies of the Keepers were presented by Friends President Jane Chandler, and family remarks were provided by Keeper Burrows’ extended family from around the state. Unfortunately, no family was able to be located for Keeper Wheeler.
Additionally, according to the Friends group, its “Lighthouse Pavilion Dream Project Makes Progress.” For a few years now, the Friends organization, in partnership with representatives of the Department of Natural Resources Parks and Recreation Department, have recognized the need for a pavilion nearer to the lighthouse.
Friends group members say the structure could be used as a gathering place protected from the inclement weather, for holding group events, such as meetings, reunions, concerts, picnics, and school field trips, and a venue for park-sponsored events such as Haunted Halloween.
The Friends 501C(3) organization was hopeful community members will consider donating to the group through the upcoming Community Foundation of Northeast Michigan – Iosco County Community Foundation on Giving Tuesday Nov. 30, or by contacting them directly at 989-545-1427.