TAWAS CITY – A cancer diagnosis can be daunting enough as it is. For those affected, the last thing they need heaped onto their plate of worries is the stress about covering transportation costs to and from appointments.
To help ease some of this burden for local individuals going through cancer treatments, the Tawas Police Officers Association (TPOA) made the Seton Cancer Institute at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital the focus of their latest fundraiser.
In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the TPOA – comprised of Tawas City Police Department (TCPD) officers – conducted this campaign throughout October. As with their inaugural benefit for autism awareness earlier this year, they sold special editions of their TCPD patches which, this time, featured the pink ribbons associated with breast cancer awareness.
Proceeds from the fundraiser totaled $1,875, which was then given to the local cancer institute in the form of gas cards – 75, $25 cards in all.
TCPD Chief Matthew Klosowski-Lorenz presented the gift at the hospital in Tawas City, on Dec. 2, to Ascension St. Joseph Foundation Coordinator Michelle Bacarella.
They each pointed out that volunteers are an important part of getting patients to and from their treatments, testing and other appointments which are out of the area, and that there is always a need for gas cards to aid in this service.
For example, Bacarella noted that there are only select locations where people can receive radiation and chemotherapy, and that it gets very expensive to run back and forth between these facilities.
She shared that when the volunteers and patients have been given gas cards in the past, some of them shed tears of gratitude because of the gesture. She explained that, aside from giving these individuals a bit of a financial boost, even more important is that it helps lift their spirits, lets them know they’re not alone and demonstrates that there are people out there who care.
Bacarella reiterated that there is always a need for gas cards, especially with the limited public transportation options in the area.
Klosowski-Lorenz added that it’s a situation no one wants to see themselves in.
He further noted that although the recent TPOA campaign was held during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the donation isn’t restricted only to this and the gas cards will help local residents battling any type of cancer.
He said that several businesses in the community pledged to sell the patches from their establishments, and 183 were purchased. The top seller was Goyette Mechanical, which moved 50 patches, and Tawas Hardware was a close second. The TPOA also received several other donations from citizens and business owners, including those from Crystal Sands Beach Resort and Bay View Inn.
Bacarella expressed her appreciation to the TPOA for helping the patients with their travel costs, and both she and Klosowski-Lorenz praised the members of the community for their consistent generosity and support when it comes to campaigns such as this.
A message will accompany each gas card which is handed out, explaining that it was donated by the TPOA to the Seton Cancer Institute at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital.
“They believe keeping the proceeds local is the best way they can pay tribute to our community and to all cancer patients in our area,” the memo states in part. “We hope their gift of kindness brings a smile to your face!”
As reported, it was in March when members of the TCPD received unanimous approval from the Tawas City Council to establish the TPOA, which is a separate entity from the city, as a way to give back to the community.
They rolled out their first fundraiser less than two weeks later, in support of April as Autism Awareness Month, which brought in roughly $1,550 for the children who receive services at Acorn Health in East Tawas.
For this drive, the TPOA sold custom patches featuring the TCPD logo against a background of colorful puzzle pieces which are often associated with autism awareness.
During both this and the breast cancer awareness event, the patches were sold for $10 each. Of that, $7 was dedicated to the campaign and the remaining $3 was used to pay for the cost of the patches, as well as to go toward future fundraisers. In the case of all TPOA events, any proceeds raised will stay local.
When initially proposing the idea to form the association, the officers stated that their request is hopefully the start of being able to directly engage in the community by recognizing their needs and what the TPOA can do to help.
More details about the association can be found at www.facebook.com/tawaspoliceofficersassociation. With the TPOA planning to conduct other charitable campaigns in the future, anyone interested in contributing may direct donations to the TPOA at: 1175 W. Lake St., Tawas City, MI 48763. The TCPD station can also be reached by phone, at 362-8680.