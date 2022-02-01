EAST TAWAS — Coffee and camaraderie are to be found at the Veteran’s coffee hour.
Every week, from now to April, veterans will meet at the Audie Johnson American Legion in East Tawas every 3rd Thursday from 8:30 am to 10:00 am.
On Jan. 20, veterans met over steaming cups of coffee and donuts.
Vietnam Veteran James Carl said he never joined a legion, but started showing up recently for the coffee and because the meet up allowed for veterans to talk about benefits.
Carl said he served in Vietnam, so he was eligible since the 1960’s but never had interest in joining a veteran’s organization.
“My wife passed away about five years ago,” he said. “So I decided to finally come here. It’s a place to go.”
Like all older people, Carl had some interesting stories to share.
“I was a canoe racer, I used to compete in the AuSable River Canoe Marathon,” he said. “Back in 90-92. I was a cross county ski-racer and some of my fellow competitors, I kinda asked them, ‘What do you do in the summer time?’ Some of the fellows were canoe racers.”
He participated in a few races, paddling the entire marathon with a Canadian he had as a friend.
Tom King is a Chaplain for the Audie Johnson American legion. He said the coffee hour is a good chance for veterans to get together and share war stories.
“(We meet) for the camaraderie. We all have things in common,” he said. “They’re all experiencing the same kind of things, you know. Once they start talking they’ll say: ‘Hey I was there! When were you there? He was there too!’”
King said the coffee hour not only serves to provide fellowship to veterans but the concentration of veterans presents a great opportunity to give out need-to-know information to veterans.
For this coffee hour, they went over an announcement on the upcoming Veterans Benefits Fair scheduled for May 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s set to take place at Rushman Hall, 821 Newman street in East Tawas.
It’s a gathering meant to help veterans navigate the healthcare and veterans benefits systems to ensure they get the medical and financial care entitled to them.
As they sat around the table in the back of the American Legion, veterans shared war stories. Agent Orange was a hot topic, and so were engineering stories where some vets talked about the structures they built for war purposes.
Greg Hausler served in the Navy. He was talking about codes, spelling out his name in the military alphabet. Someone asked him if he knew semaphore.
“Oh, semaphore, I know that too!” He stood up and showed the arm positions for different letters, shouting out; “P! Y! P! Y!”
“Commonality,” said Hausler. “We can all relate. It doesn’t matter what branch of the service you’re in, you have shared experiences. Every branch will say ‘well, I was in the air force, but I know where you’re coming from,’ or, ‘I was in the Navy.’