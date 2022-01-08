HALE – Happy Acres Real Estate of Hale, MI has closed on their first house Friday, Dec. 3. This small and independent company is managed by Cheryl and Don McDonnel. Cheryl is the broker overseeing the business while Don handles secondary duties.
This couple were originally a military family, moving around the world until they decided to settle down in metropolitan Detroit. Cheryl worked as a school teacher.
They spent summer vacation in northern Michigan and knew they eventually wanted to move there.
Before they broke off and started their own business Nov. 1 of this year, they started doing business in 2015 with Scofield Real Estate, selling homes with the company part time.
In 2018, Cheryl took her classes and obtained her Broker License.
Cheryl said that after they left Scofield they wanted to focus on a company with their own philosophy on selling real estate.
“Most of our buyers, even our sellers, become our friends,” she says. “It’s an important thing to realize that if somebody sold their family cottage that’s been up here for 50 years that they’re still connected to this community. We want to have a good fit for a buyer that’s moving in and taking over their house. They’ve made memories and I think that’s probably the biggest connection with most properties up here. Those family traditions, the memories, we still miss our cottage and it’s just down the road.”
“The job of the realtor is to sell the property, but I think the bigger picture is to sell the community,” says Don. “We’ve kind of always believed we moved here not because we liked the house, but we were really sold on the community.”
Don says their goal as realtors isn’t just to sell property, but showcase what Iosco county has to offer those who express a desire to move here.
Don recalled a time when he and Cheryl worked for Scofield in the past and a young couple posed the question: Why should we buy up here?
They ended up taking them out to various natural attractions such as the Ausable River and Iargo Springs.
“They fell in love with the area, so after that it was kind of easy to sell the property,” he said.
It’s not only about selling the area, but also selling the community, says Don. The McDonnells are heavily involved with the community of Plainfield Township and are well connected with the locals. They volunteer with the Methodist church and school on various events through the year.
“There’s always something to do,” says Cheryl. “People are friendly, low-key.”
“We’re outdoorsy people,” says Don. “Cheryl’s originally from Colorado Springs. I grew up, up north as a kid. That small community where you kind of know everyone and everyone knows you is a good fit for us.”
Right now, they operate out of their home, as their business is only starting up. Cheryl says as soon as she can find the right location they will set up shop. For the present situation, their home is comfy enough.
One unique feature of their branding is a diamond with a capital “E” in the center. It was a symbol Don’s family used to brand cattle and hang on their barn on the Happy Acres Farm in Litchfield, Mich. back in 1972. The same symbol is now used in their branding as a means to signal their down home, local level of doing business.
Those who want to get in touch with Happy Acres can contact them at 586-925-1103, 586-747-8767 and at happyacresrealestate@gmail.com.