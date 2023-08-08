HALE – With those from all over the country getting in on the action, thousands of participants and spectators will soon be converging at the Iosco County Fairgrounds, for Michigan Mud Jam (MMJ) 2023.
MMJ has made a name for itself as one of the premier off-roading events in the entire nation, including claiming the title of the biggest bog in the north by its second annual run. And as the most recent round of the spectacle gets underway this coming week – complete with truck races, tug-of-wars and other contests, as well as music, vendors, side-by-side races and more – MMJ will also be celebrating its 10th anniversary.
The entertainment that crews will be bringing this year to the fairgrounds, located at 3600 N. M-65 in Hale, has been scheduled from Monday through Saturday, Aug. 14-19.
Teaming with such well-known names in the game as Trucks Gone Wild, the world’s largest freestyle event which is currently boasting more than $24,000 in payouts, will be among the standout activities that attendees can expect for 2023.
Additional events in the MMJ lineup are summarized below, but organizers point out that the schedules/times are subject to change without notice. Therefore, those who will be joining the festivities at the fairgrounds are encouraged to keep up on the latest by following the MMJ Facebook page at Facebook.com/MichiganMudJam, or visiting the event’s website at www.michiganmudjam.com.
Between these two resources, people who want to learn more can also access everything from sponsor information and copies of the waivers which must be filled out before entering the venue, to event schedules and photos/videos from past MMJ occasions. Further questions may be submitted via e-mail, as well, to mhmmj2020@yahoo.com.
Free rustic camping at the fairgrounds is included with the cost of admission, on a first-come, first-served basis. The prices for entry are per person and cover the day of one’s arrival, as well as the remaining days of the event. For example, if someone pays to attend MMJ on Thursday, this also allows them to return and enjoy the activities on Friday and Saturday.
For those who snagged their passes online ahead of time, MMJ 2023 will officially commence this coming Monday. Gates will open at noon and access will only be granted to VIP ticket holders, who can enjoy such entertainment as the cornhole tournament which is slated for 7 p.m. that evening.
Although the MMJ website reads that discount entry tickets for Tuesday, Aug. 15, are sold out, this is also the day that event goers can begin purchasing tickets on site at the Iosco County Fairgrounds. Early access admission is $100 per person, and gates will open at 10 a.m.
Among the activities planned for this coming Tuesday, is a truck show at the nearby Plainfield Township Fire Department. Scheduled from 6-8 p.m., the public is also invited to check out the display.
Back at the fairgrounds, DJ Ryan Kern will entertain the crowd from the grandstands, beginning at 9 p.m.
The gate price for MMJ on Wednesday, Aug. 16, is $90.
Starting that morning, with the pits set to open at 11 a.m., onlookers will be able to admire the drivers in action as they operate the massive machines in all their muddy glory.
Later on, side-by-side races will get underway in the grandstands at 8 p.m.
The races will be followed by another appearance from Kern, who will keep the excitement going well into the evening with a foam party and music.
The mud pits will again open at 11 a.m. the next morning, and the gate price for Thursday, Aug. 17, is $80 per person.
Sign-ups will be open from 10 a.m. to noon, for the mega truck races being put on by Midwest Off Road Racing. A driver’s meeting will then be held at 12:30 p.m., with the races to start at 2 p.m.
The Thursday agenda at MMJ also includes “1-Ton Fun Races” beginning at 8 p.m. in the grandstands, for which participants may sign up between 1-6 p.m. that day, and then attend the driver’s meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Once the races wrap up, Kern will host an ‘80s party in front of the food vendors, where he will be playing plenty of hits from the era.
For “Freedom Day” during MMJ’s 10th anniversary, event goers are encouraged to represent their USA pride by wearing red, white and blue.
The gate price on Freedom Day – Friday, Aug. 18 – is $70, and the action will begin with the opening of the mud pits at 11 a.m.
Registration for the World’s Biggest Freestyle event will be open from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., with a driver’s meeting scheduled at 1:30 p.m. The event itself, will begin at 3 p.m.
Sign-ups for both the MMJ Bikini Contest and the Mega Truck Tug-of-Wars will occur between 6-8 p.m., with the drivers in the tug challenge to meet at 8 p.m.
The bikini contest will start at 8:30 p.m., with the tug-of-war event to follow.
The mud pits at the fairgrounds will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, for which the day’s gate price is $50.
Those taking part in the MMJ Bounty Hole Competition will be able to register for the event from 10-11 a.m. The drivers will conduct their meeting at 11:30 a.m., after which the competition will commence at noon.
Sign-ups for the Huckfest Long Jump Competition will also be open from 10-11 a.m., with the driver’s meeting to follow at 11:30 a.m. The contest will begin once the bounty hole competition concludes.
To register for the truck tugs Saturday evening, participants are to sign up between 5-8 p.m. Following the driver’s meeting at 8 p.m., the competitors will showcase their skills as the tug-of-wars start up at 9 p.m.
Co-owned and promoted by Jesse and Melissa McNicholl, and Ron and Kristie Heal, MMJ is hosted across 125 acres of land. The event consistently brings in countless participants and onlookers and each year, which organizers say has been a big boost for the local economy, as well.
MMJ also continues to grow in popularity and, with that many people gathering at one site, there are several rules which attendees are to follow in order to ensure their safety and enjoyment, plus that of the other event goers.
A complete list of rules is available on the aforementioned MMJ website, but some of the items include that there are to be no weapons, fireworks, drones, glass containers, drinking and driving, underage drinking, fighting or trespassing. Along with all state and federal laws also applying at the event, attendees must sign a waiver for entry and it is stated that all motorized vehicles shall be shut down at dark.