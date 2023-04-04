OSCODA – It was cold. It was windy. At the 2023 Klondike Challenge on Saturday, there were even some snow flurries.
All told, at the end of the race, which annually kicks off the canoe racing season, the Grayling duo of Wes Dean and Ryan Halstead won the event, with a time of 38:37. The two also teamed up for a win in the race last year.
“We knew there was a couple good teams going to be racing in it this year, it just felt good to go out there and make the boat go fast and smooth,” Dean said. “We’re happy to kick off another race season and happy to be doing it again.”
For Halstead, it is not only his second straight win in the race, it his Klondike record eighth win in the event. The canoe racing veteran felt it was important to get off to a fast start.
“Getting into a good hole shot means a lot,” he said. “We had a little bit of a challenge from (the second place canoe) in the beginning but we ended up being able to overtake it and just worked on our speed from there.”
Austin Weiler, of Roscommon won the C-1 race in a time of 48:15. He was also the C1 winner last year.
“It’s officially canoe racing season,” event organizer Ryan Matthews said. “Some of the best paddlers in Michigan competed on Saturday. At least one of them may very well be a champion of the Consumers Energy AuSable River Canoe Marathon this year. There’s going to be at least four teams who can compete for a Marathon win this year.”
The Klondike race is about 4.25 miles long and begins at the mouth of Van Etten Creek. Paddlers go upstream for almost three miles, before finishing with a 1.5 miles venture downstream. The finish line is near the F-41 bridge by Huntington Bank.
A total of 15 teams took part in the C2 race. Finishing in second was Mike Davis of Homer and Carson Burmeister of Grayling in a time of 39:53. Weston Willoughby of Traverse City and Matt Meersman of South Bend, Ind. tipped their canoe in the early stages, but managed to rally for a solid third place finish in a time of 40:18. Daniel Medina of Homer and Caleb Watson of Oscoda finished in fourth at 41:06 and in fifth was Kyle Stonehouse, formerly of East Tawas and now of Grayling, and Cecili Bugge of Homer with a 43:12. Stonehouse and Bugge were also the top finishing mixed team.
Behind them in sixth place was Bruce Barton of Homer and Rebecca Davis of Homer, with a time of 45:52. In seventh with a 45:55 was Noah VanderVeen of Tawas City and Rod Matthews of Oscoda. In eighth was Tom Trudgeon of East Lansing and Carrie Montgomery of Mikado with a 46:49, placing ninth was Jonathan George of Churubusco, Ind. and Bryan Bearss of Grayling at 47:47 and coming in 10th with a time of 49:39 was LJ Bourgeois of Greenbush and Austin Poland of Oscoda.
Coming in 11th was Ray Yehl of East Tawas and Diana Jurewicz of Omer with a time of 50:40, Tom Cannon of East Lansing and Lynne Witte of Cheboygan were 12th with a 51:08, Anthony Fisher of Grayling and Jayden Russell of Grayling were 13th at 53:39, in 14th with a 54:46 was Alecia Bischoff of Tawas City and Kevin Ornatowski of Tawas City and in 15th was Ian Eddy of Roscommon and Aaron Lovell of Graying, with a time of 56:18.
There were nine canoes in the C1 race. Behind Weiler was Rob Shadley of Cass City with a time of 48:43. Taking third was Doug Dalman of Coopersville at 50:04, in fourth was Joey Kimsel of Oscoda at 51:00 and Chase Matthews of Jackson was fifth at 54:29.
In sixth place was Bruce Buchinger of Mikado at 55:18, Ken Kolonich of Eaton Rapids was seventh at 59:38 and Rick Gillings of Prescott was eighth with a time of 1:01.34. Jerry Kellogg of Morley also competed but was unable to finish.
There were also four competing in one-man kayaks. Paul Westberg of Oscoda finished first in that group with a time of 1:06.25, Rick Ensley of Clinton Township was second at 1:06.37, in third was Pete Simpson of AuSable at 1:20:06 and Melanie Bowie of Oscoda was fourth with a time of 1:25:25.
“The weather did it’s best to try and make us all chilly,” Matthews said. “The Klondike really lived up to its name, but the conditions on the creek were excellent for some good racing. Seeing so many people brave the cold to cheer on the racers is very encouraging. Oscoda is one of the premiere destinations for canoe racing in the entire country; the town is nicknamed Paddletown USA for a reason!”
Matthews also noted some highlights in the race from local paddlers.
“Caleb Watson turned some heads with his fourth place finish, I think he has as bright future in this sport,” Matthews said. “Was excellent seeing members of the Lower AuSable Canoe Club out there competing. LJ Bourgeois and Vinnie Iler have done a great job bringing more local paddlers into the sport with the club. I’m looking forward to when the club resumes for the year when the water temperatures get warmer. The club provides an avenue for anyone interested in canoe racing, at any experience level, to try it out.”