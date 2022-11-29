WHITTEMORE – The community of Whittemore has been gearing up in anticipation of hosting their eighth annual tree lighting event, which will go on this Saturday, Dec. 3, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

All are welcome to come out and enjoy the seasonal celebration, which is again being held downtown at the Whittemore Railroad Memorial Park, located on the corner of M-65 and North Street.

Tags

Trending Food Videos