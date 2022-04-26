EAST TAWAS – It’s back – the Native Plant Sale fundraiser outside the Tawas Point Lighthouse. Join volunteers with Friends of the Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park to see, learn about, and buy native plants for your home or business at the returning event being held on the lighthouse lawn, under the tents, on Saturday, May 14.
The event begins promptly at 10 a.m. and is scheduled until 2 p.m., or until plant supplies are exhausted, whichever comes first....no early sales.
“There will be a good variety of plants for sun, shade, partial sun/shade, plants that like different soil types and moisture levels, and those blooms of interest for all seasons. All plants in the sale are perennials grown by Wild Type Nursery,” said Organizer, Sunrise Side Master Gardener, and Friends board member, Gloria Kershaw.
All plants will be Michigan grown and Michigan genotypes. Plants will be 2-inch or 2 1/2-inch pots priced at $4 and $6 per pot. Some Quart or gallon pots may also be available, priced as marked. Payment may be made by cash, check or credit card via PayPal.
Sunrise Side Master Gardeners will be present to answer your questions and help with your selections. A list of plants, subject to availability, will be listed on the group’s Facebook page: Friends of Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park or by email request at Gkerwalle@charter.net
Why should we care about native plants? According to Kershaw, native plants have co-evolved with our native birds, bees, insects and animals. They thrive in local areas and require fewer human inputs. Their long roots help rainwater soak into ground quickly, and their filtering ability helps protect our rivers and lakes from pollution. Native plants also replenish groundwater and create beautiful landscapes throughout seasons and provide food and shelter for birds, butterflies and beneficial insects. Native plants give us a direct connection to nature and to place.
The fundraising and awareness event originated through a partnership between the Sunrise Side Master Gardeners and the Friends of Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park. Proceeds will help fund the ongoing Native Plant Projects and other special projects at Tawas Point State Park and Lighthouse. Kershaw continues to volunteer to do restoration projects near the lighthouse that began in 2017.
A DNR Recreation Passport for your vehicle is required to enter all Michigan State Parks and can be purchased at any State Park entrance or through your vehicle registrations at the Secretary of State office.
To learn more about state park and lighthouse events, visit www.tawaslighthousefriends.com, or email to info@tawaslighthousefriends.com.