GAME-CHANGER – Bringing her diverse education and experience to the table, Courtney Jagielski has been described as a game-changer by those from Pegasus Springs Therapeutic Riding Center in National City. The University of Toledo graduate will begin her job as the center’s full-time recreational therapist today, Sept. 7.

NATIONAL CITY – In their fifth year of providing Northeast Michigan with Equine-Assisted Services, those from Pegasus Springs Therapeutic Riding Center (TRC) in National City are excited to welcome Courtney Jagielski as the first full-time staff member.

She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Toledo as a recreational therapist, and will bring her knowledge and enthusiasm to assist current and new clients through the varied programs offered at Pegasus Springs. She is scheduled to start her first day at the TRC today, Sept. 7.

