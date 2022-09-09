NATIONAL CITY – In their fifth year of providing Northeast Michigan with Equine-Assisted Services, those from Pegasus Springs Therapeutic Riding Center (TRC) in National City are excited to welcome Courtney Jagielski as the first full-time staff member.
She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Toledo as a recreational therapist, and will bring her knowledge and enthusiasm to assist current and new clients through the varied programs offered at Pegasus Springs. She is scheduled to start her first day at the TRC today, Sept. 7.
“Courtney’s diverse education, varied field placements and internships bring a new level of service to our organization,” says Barb Clare, founder and director. “Her addition is a game-changer and sets the course of our organization on a solid and sustainable path.”
Clare notes that Jagielski had strongly considered becoming a physical therapist but, when her father mentioned a friend at work whose son with special needs was thriving in a recreational therapy program, she looked into the field and decided it was the perfect fit.
Her love of utilizing animals in her work is why she reached out to Pegasus Springs TRC, and her strong desire to engage others in life is what drives Jagielski.
She completed a 14-week internship at a TRC in Tennessee, working with young children, the elderly and all ages in between. This included veterans, at-risk youth, the visually impaired, those with autism spectrum disorders and people with ADHD, anxiety and depression.
Jagielski’s focus areas at Pegasus Springs will consist of working with U.S. Military Veterans through the center’s Huron Heroes & Horses PTSD program; emphasizing current youth programs in mental health; providing respite care for nursing home residents; assisting foster care youth, adopted youth and those mainstreaming into adulthood; helping people reconnect with life after the pandemic; and learning the community’s needs for additional programs.
As stated by Clare, recreational therapists understand the disease process and the rehabilitation process. Persons at any skill level can receive the services of a recreational therapist. Other therapies can deny services to someone they feel will not benefit from them; whereas, a person should never be denied the participation in a recreation experience.
She explains that this type of therapy offers significant positive health results for people of any age, from toddlers to the elderly, with engagement in activities to enhance the function, independence and welfare of individuals affected with a disabling condition. Activities for the client cover their physical, spiritual, artistic, intellectual, social and sensory well-being.
Pegasus Springs works with clients who seek recreational therapy for themselves, or directly with their healthcare provider. Medicare covers therapeutic recreation for certain conditions, and some health insurance policies will also cover recreational therapy. An individual’s healthcare provider and insurance company can provide details about coverage and how to get a therapy referral.
It is important to remember, Clare adds, that only a prescription for recreational therapy would be considered for reimbursement.
Since 2018, the 501©(3) non-profit has offered inclusive camps, individual and group therapeutic riding, veterans’ equine-assisted psychotherapy and youth mental health and learning – in both mounted and unmounted activities – serving persons from several counties.
“Along with the construction of a new, large indoor arena with offices, accessible bathroom and multi-purpose room this fall, we are able to provide year-round professional services to become an agency in Northeast Michigan that families can trust to be a source of hope and healing for years to come,” Clare says.
For more information visit www.pegasusspringsmi.com, or contact Clare at 989-820-1787.