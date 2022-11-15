TAWAS CITY – A bid by Iosco County officials to get a public safety millage passed by Iosco County voters — which would help fund the Iosco County Sheriff’s office and prosecutor’s office — was defeated by voters during the Nov. 8 general election.

There were 6,470 who cast “no” votes on the measure, or 53.17% of the vote, compared to 5,698 “yes” votes on the measure, or 46.83% of the vote.

