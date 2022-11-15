TAWAS CITY – A bid by Iosco County officials to get a public safety millage passed by Iosco County voters — which would help fund the Iosco County Sheriff’s office and prosecutor’s office — was defeated by voters during the Nov. 8 general election.
There were 6,470 who cast “no” votes on the measure, or 53.17% of the vote, compared to 5,698 “yes” votes on the measure, or 46.83% of the vote.
The millage is the second time Iosco County has tried to get some form of an operating millage passed by Iosco County voters to help shore up diminishing funds. Earlier this year, Iosco County voters defeated an operating millage. That millage question was on the primary and would have increased the county’s operating millage to 5.2 mill.
The latest millage that failed, according to the approved ballot language, would be for “the purpose of providing public safety for the citizens of Iosco County through additional funding to partially cover the operational costs of the Iosco County Jail and Iosco County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office” and asked that the proposed millage of 1.3 mills or $1.30 for every $1,000 of taxable value, be levied on property owners in the county. The millage rate would have been from 2023-28 and would have raised an estimated $1.677 million the first year.
This isn’t the first time that millages, designed to help county funds, have failed. During the 2020 primary and general elections, two operating millages proposed by county officials failed in those years as well.
Iosco County Controller/Financial Director Jamie Soboleski said that it is unfortunate that votes did not decide to support the county with the public safety millage, though many did vote to support the millage. She said that although cuts could be on the table in the future to help balance the county’s budget in years to come, nothing is on the table as of yet.
“We are not going to rush into anything,” she said. “I don’t want to make any rash decisions based on panicking. We do have a little bit of buffer for 2023 with the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, so I don’t foresee any additional layoffs for 2023 because we have that to buffer us.”
Iosco County, as well as many governments over the country, were issued grants through ARPA, to the tune of more than $2 million in Iosco County. That funding has gone toward doing much needed repairs on infrastructure to county facilities, as well as buying much needed equipment to different agencies, like EMS and central dispatch. Soboleski said there is around $900,000 left from the grants, but she said that buffer may not last long.
Some of it she wishes to spend, along with Develop Iosco, is to fund an ongoing broadband internet initiative for the county that would help provide internet access to underserved areas in the county. Soboleski said that she hopes to spend about $300,000 on that project.
She said the more that is spent on the project, the more grants become available in matching funds.
“We’re planning on taking that to the commissioners,” she said. “So that would leave us around $500,000 or $600,000 left of the ARPA funds.”
She said some of that money could be spent on fixing the county building’s roof system, which is constantly leaking. One visiting the county building, walking down the main hallway of the main building, must dodge drips form the roof and buckets on the floor to catch dripping water. She said around $425,000 of ARPA funding has been set aside for that project, but she thinks that the bidding could come in substantially higher because of the ongoing price increases.
Another source of funding that could be used to help shore up budget shortfalls is dipping into the county’s revolving delinquent debt fund.
The fund, which is around $3.9 million, is comprised of the funds that are created from foreclosed properties that are lost by owners in tax sales.
When tax time comes, it is the responsibility of the county to dole out taxes to lower government units, such as townships and cities, and the funding comes from that cache of funding, so that the county does not have to borrow funds, and then pay interest on those funds, explained Soboleski.
As the tax payments by property owners, funding goes back into the fund. When a property is foreclosed on, typically the county got the funding from the foreclosure sale on the house, which boosted the fund. She said that on some years the fund increased by as much as $300,000.
But now there is a class action lawsuit by property owners that have had their land foreclosed on to get funding that was made by government sale back, which would complicate and diminish what could go back into that fund.
In the end, Soboleski said that with the denial of the millage, things could get complicated as the county shuffles around funding to balance the budget form year to year. She hopes that projects that have been needing to get done, can continue and get done in the future, however.
“I am really hoping that some of these projects, like the roof, do not get waylaid,” she said.