EAST TAWAS – The East Tawas City Council met for its regularly scheduled meeting on June 3.
The board opened discussion on the Tawas Utilities Authority (TUA). Councilman Dave Leslie explained that the Joint Sanitary Sewer Maintenance Agreement, a document recently uncovered by Tawas City, states that there must be articles of incorporation written.
“So this document was written first and the articles of incorporation were written second my logic tells me,” Leslie stated.
“There was a legal opinion done by an outside attorney as requested by Tawas City and agreed upon by East Tawas and that decision was given back to us in January – that the non-constituent communities of Tawas Township and Alabaster Township are in violation and they need to have the same type of non-constituent agreements that the TUA has with Baldwin Township,” Leslie explained. “I think it’s time we take care of that.”
Leslie also spoke on Tawas City’s “anxiety” regarding the council’s initial managing partner proposal. He said that these discussions had progressed toward installing an operations or facility manager to assist with operations at the wastewater treatment plant. Leslie stated that he was a retired facility manager for Star Cutter and had received approval from the TUA board to use his experience and documentation regarding that position in order to create the new position at the plant.
After Leslie shared his updates he was questioned by Councilman Mike Mooney as to how the council could enforce that Tawas City follow the mandate of the legal opinion for the two townships and why it hadn’t been done already. Leslie explained that Tawas City had seemed to think that the discovery of the new document would alleviate the matter. Mooney continued to question why it hadn’t been enforced.
“Because they have been looking for every piece of paper they can possibly find; any document they can find to have an attorney look at that and come up with an answer that fits what they want,” Leslie stated. “In the articles there is a process where you go through arbitration, things of that nature and I think we’re at that point.”
“Do you think we could avoid arbitration though, if we had that same attorney give an opinion of those documents in conjunction with one another,” Councilwoman Lisa Bolen asked. “Would that put it to rest and would they then follow whatever he decides – or are we still headed for arbitration either way?”
Leslie replied that either way someone wasn’t going to be happy with the outcome but there has to be a point where it’s gone far enough. He said it was time to resolve the matter and move on.
“This is not a new problem,” Barringer stated. “When we signed those documents in 1986 – shortly thereafter, Baldwin Township signed an intergovernmental agreement with the TUA. Tawas Township never did. If you look back in the history of minutes it comes up again and again and then it just goes away. This is something that has been kicked down the road way too long.”
Lisa Bolen suggested that filing an injunction might be the next step necessary; Mooney asked if they could motion to do such a thing to which Lisa Bolen said the council should speak to the city’s attorney first.
Following discussion on the TUA, Barringer gave a brief update on 606 Main Street, a property the city has intended to purchase. He stated that they have learned that the procedure for the process of purchasing that property had been modified at the state level. Due to this, the city would either need to purchase the property at market value or bid on the property against members of the public.
“I’m not in favor of that being that I don’t think the city should be in a position of bidding against the public,” Barringer said, “that’s why we have the first option. It just seems so silly that they would make it market value but that’s the rules.”
Barringer stated that if 606 Main Street did not sell on the market the council could see if there were other options available to them to acquire the property.
Barringer also provided an updated zoning fee schedule, which adds a $100 mowing fee for first offenses and $200 for subsequent offenses. The amended zoning fee schedule was accepted by a motion from Councilwoman Belinda Baker, seconded by Leslie and carried unanimously.
During the public comment segment of the meeting, Anne Hike brought several matters before the board.
“I think it’s time we put catering to the tourists on the back burner and start taking care of the people who live here year-round,” Hike said in opening, “I have a 15-year-old daughter – every day I hear from her, ‘I hate this town, there’s nothing to do here.’ It’s been that way since I was a kid, there’s absolutely nothing here that is encouraging our young people to stay and when all of our retirees pass away what’s going to be left of Tawas but a ghost town?”
Next, Sharon Henley addressed the council; first echoing the sentiments expressed by Hike, then sharing grievances she has with the city’s current bus system, which City Mayor Bruce Bolen explained the council has no jurisdiction over.
The last public comment was a member of the public who solicited advice regarding a unique situation in which a single-family home was being used as a multi-family home; City Manager Brent Barringer directed this person to the appropriate zoning appeals process.
The rest of the meeting consisted of conceptual discussion, no other action was taken and the meeting adjourned shortly thereafter.