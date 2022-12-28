OSCODA — VFW Post 3735 in Oscoda had a good turnout when they hosted cookie decorating with Santa on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. Event organizer, Secretary of the Auxiliary and Canteen Manager Katie McDonald baked 500 cookies, enough for 77 children, for the event. Six volunteers, including Auxiliary Treasurer Susie Vifquain, helped with the event.

Children were able to decorate six cookies and take them home with them. There was also an area for coloring.

