EAST TAWAS – A recent structure fire in East Tawas is being analyzed and – while a cause has yet to be confirmed – East Tawas Fire Department (ETFD) Chief Bill Deckett says preliminary investigation indicates that electric heaters may have had something to do with the incident.
As reported last week, ETFD and Tawas City Fire Department (TCFD) personnel were dispatched to the scene shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28.
A number of other agencies ended up responding, as well, when the blaze broke out in a large, two-story home located at 606 Main St.
According to Deckett, a mother and daughter were inside the residence at the time and they both escaped without injury. Likewise, no firefighters or other first responders were harmed, either.
There were two dogs in the home that day, one of whom Deckett says escaped, but was caught by East Tawas Police Department (ETPD) Officer Wayne Snyder and then reunited with the owner. The other dog, however, did not survive.
No adjacent homes were affected by the fire, which was extinguished using approximately 40,000 gallons of water.
With a lot of water running into the street, Deckett said that the East Tawas Department of Public Works (DPW) directed it into storm drains before the water could accumulate and freeze.
The ETFD remained on scene until it was cleared at 8 p.m. Deckett noted that they returned to check the house again at 9:30 p.m., and stayed for another 30 minutes to be sure the fire was completely extinguished.
While an estimation of the damage to the structure, dollar-wise, had not yet been determined at the time of this story, Deckett said the home is being considered a total loss. The room of origin had fire damage, with the remainder of the house suffering extensive smoke and water damage.
Deckett said he was advised that the resident owned the home, but did not have insurance.
Multiple departments provided assistance in some form or another as the ETFD and TCFD fought the fire, and local businesses also stepped up to supply food for those on scene.
Along with the DPW’s work during the group effort, Deckett said this included the Oscoda Township Fire Department being called in for additional manpower, the Iosco County Sheriff’s Office conducting scene control, Tawas City Police Department members assisting at the site and Iosco County Animal Control helping with the pets.
The ETPD was first on scene to assist, and Deckett reports that the police have since been involved with investigating, as well as helping the fire victims.
He added that he believes the ETPD was successful in getting assistance from the American Red Cross, and were also working on other avenues to aid the family.
“Iosco County EMS stayed on scene the entire time in case of any injuries and also helped with firefighter rehab,” he continued.
Iosco County Central Dispatch helped throughout the emergency, including by contacting Consumers Energy and DTE, which responded to disconnect the utilities.
Deckett said that the Huron Shore Regional Utility Authority was also notified so the water supply could keep up, as firefighters used hoses and elevated streams to tackle the fire.
Food and coffee were provided by those from McDonald’s, Hungry Howie’s and Tawas Bay Beach Resort, with Deckett pointing out that there were approximately 30 fire personnel on scene braving the five-degree weather.