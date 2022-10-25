Tanks

TANKS – The Air Force Civil Engineer Center recently completed a $4.7 million expansion of a granular activated carbon pump and treat system to reduce PFAS that could be migrating from the former Wurtsmith AFB fire training area to Clark’s Marsh.

 Courtesy photo

OSCODA – After two months of operation, an expanded pump and treat system is already helping the Air Force reduce perfluorooctane sulfonate and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOS/PFOA) in groundwater migrating to Clark’s Marsh from the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base fire training area, according to officials.

Initial sampling results shows the expanded system, based in Lackland, Texas is effectively treating the increased flow of PFOS/PFOA impacted groundwater to concentrations below the discharge limits established by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), said Steve Willis, BRAC Environmental Coordinator for the former Wurtsmith AFB. The expansion of the previous Air Force-installed system became operational in August.

Tags

Trending Food Videos