LANSING – Northern Strike (NS) 23-2, one of the Department of Defense’s largest reserve component readiness exercises, is taking place across Michigan through Aug. 19.
The exercises began July 23. More than 7,000 participants from 25 states, one territory, and four international partners will converge at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) for training focused on expeditionary skills, command and control, sustainment, and joint integrated fires. The NADWC encompasses the Camp Grayling Maneuver Training Center and the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center.
NS participants are also conducting training at Selfridge Air National Guard Base and Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airfield. Unique to this year’s exercise design is the integration of Intra-Theater medical care training, where NS participants will evacuate simulated patients to Fort McCoy, Wis. for follow-on treatment.
“Michigan is excited to serve as host of the NS exercise again this year,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “The Northern Strike venue affords units training in Michigan the opportunity to train alongside our multicomponent, multinational, and interagency partners.
“Each year this exercise continues to provide dynamic, challenging, and collective training which closely replicates what our Soldiers and Airmen could face in real world situations.”
The Michigan National Guard (MING) began hosting NS in 2012 and it has since grown into a joint, multi-national exercise program. The exercise provides participating units a chance to conduct robust and relevant scenario-based, full-spectrum readiness training and complete mission essential tasks.
NS is a tailorable, scalable and cost-effective readiness producer, providing a venue for the units to maximize training proficiencies and requirements. The exercise is Army National Guard sponsored and a Joint National Training Capability (JNTC) accredited exercise providing readiness-building opportunities for all services.
“As the NS enterprise continues to develop, the level of training provided to the participants becomes more challenging,” said Col. Scott Meyers, commander of the Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center. “The NADWC has the resources and capabilities that are able to support such dynamic training events.”
In addition to enhancing our nation’s defense capabilities, the exercise series also serves as an important boost to the local economy. It brings an average of $30 million to Michigan’s economy annually in military pay, travel, and local spending in northern lower Michigan.
“Michigan’s unique geography, climate, airspace, and ranges are why it is home to some of the best military training facilities in the country,” said Rogers. “The scope of the units that are projected to attend is a true testament to the advanced level of training that Northern Strike provides.” Northern Strike continues to evolve, with an increased focus on training and evaluating combat support personnel.”