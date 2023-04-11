OSCODA — At approximately 8 p.m. on the evening of April 2, the Oscoda Township Police Department (OTPD) and school administration at Oscoda Area Schools (OAS) were notified that a student at Oscoda High School (OHS) had posted disturbing comments on social media.

Currently, the situation is still under investigation; however, law enforcement is adamant that there is no reason to believe that the students or staff of OAS or the general public are in danger as the result of this incident.

