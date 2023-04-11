OSCODA — At approximately 8 p.m. on the evening of April 2, the Oscoda Township Police Department (OTPD) and school administration at Oscoda Area Schools (OAS) were notified that a student at Oscoda High School (OHS) had posted disturbing comments on social media.
Currently, the situation is still under investigation; however, law enforcement is adamant that there is no reason to believe that the students or staff of OAS or the general public are in danger as the result of this incident.
Among the comments made, the student allegedly went as far as posting a “kill list,” which included the names of more than 30 individuals. According to OAS Superintendent Scott Moore, there was no correlation between the names found on the list; the list was bereft of racial or religious motivation, or bias towards specific groups at the school.
According to OTPD Community Resource Officer Danny Gallahar, “the names on the list had various connections to the author(s).” While the list was created more than a year ago, it was just recently uncovered.
Gallahar says that the list was discovered as a result of a concerned citizen who became aware of the possible threat and did the right thing by contacting law enforcement.
“Law enforcement worked collaboratively with the school administration to identify two potential sources for the list and evaluate its legitimacy,” says OHS Principal Rebecca Brooks. She disclosed that the student responsible for creating the list was identified during the final stages of the investigation, which took place off campus.
Brooks says that any student of potential concern was prohibited from being on campus during the course of the investigation.
In correspondence sent to parents of OAS students, Brooks stated: “Despite the period of time that elapsed, OAS is committed to providing resources for improvement and consequences for behaviors of this nature. OAS is in the process of contacting all individuals involved. We take any potential threat extremely seriously and we encourage you to communicate with us in the event that you have identified any area where we may be of service.”
Moore confirmed that no weapons or evidence of attempts to fulfill the kill list were found. “OAS has many practices and protocols in place with training for incidents of this nature being continuous and frequent. Threats of terror that are directed to our school will be handled to the fullest consequence practical,” he says.
Moore also stated that mental health support will be available for all students involved and that incidents of this nature are handled with the highest degree of priority and attention.
Due to the nature of the investigation, OTPD cannot reveal details pertaining to the author(s) at this time; however, the department maintains that the matter will be fully investigated and charging or punishment will be based on evidence gathered.