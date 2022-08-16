EAST TAWAS BALL FIELD

 Photo by Tim Hissong

TAWAS CITY – A “continuation and expansion” of the agreement between Tawas Area High School and the East Tawas Park Board regarding the use of the Robert C. Bolen Memorial Stadium for varsity baseball was approved at a meeting of the Tawas Area Schools (TAS) Board of Education on Aug. 8.

In addition to the current arrangement for the use of the stadium for varsity baseball, the expansion of the agreement calls for the conversion of the adjacent little league baseball field into a fast pitch softball field, thereby creating a varsity baseball/softball complex.

