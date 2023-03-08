TAWAS CITY – A proposed organizational transformation plan for the Tawas Utilities Authority (TUA) has been drafted by the City of East Tawas. It was recently brought before officials in the neighboring community, as the TUA is a joint undertaking between Tawas City and East Tawas.
Among other business at their Feb. 21 meeting, Tawas City Council members discussed the proposal, before opting not to take any action at that point and to table the matter for a future decision.
City Manager Annge Horning stated that the council representatives in East Tawas have already approved the proposal, and are requesting that Tawas City officials take action, as well.
She also pointed out that the plan was not developed by the TUA and, as of that night’s meeting, it had not been presented to the TUA Board.
The proposal is to reorganize the Authority, by having one of the cities serve as the managing partner to administer the operations of the TUA wastewater treatment plant (WWTP).
For his feedback on the plan, “I found it very confusing,” remarked Councilman Ed Nagy.
He said he felt that the document was not clear enough and that some of the terminology was redundant. “I think we’ll need a lot more time to go into it.”
“I agree with that,” said Councilman Dave Lesinski, who added that there are other things to look at and ideas to consider, so he cautioned against rushing into any sort of arrangement.
He would like to bounce some thoughts off of Horning also, “and I just think we need to take a step back; let’s wait and see,” he said.
Lesinski asserts that much time has already been spent spinning wheels and, “I don’t see this as an imperative thing right now.”
“I agree, as well. I don’t see anything in there that convinces me that I would want to act immediately,” echoed Mayor Pro Tem Jackie Masich.
She said her suggestion would be for everybody to get some questions to the city manager and, when they think they have a hold on that, bring it back before council once they’re ready to have a more informed conversation.
Lesinski noted that there would be legal aspects involved, as well, that Tawas City’s attorney will have to look at if they decide to proceed with the plan.
Likening this to a bit of a cart before the horse situation, Councilman Chuck Klenow said that he personally thinks there are other items which should be tackled – such as clearing up portions of the articles of incorporation – prior to altering the organizational structure of the TUA.
“Absolutely,” Councilman Mike Russo concurred.
Lesinski moved to table the matter, with no set time frame, until the council has everything together that they need in order to reach a decision.
And in the meantime, “Maybe Annge can get us a little guidance from a legal standpoint,” he said.
Along with having some ideas of his own, Lesinski also augmented Klenow’s point and said that another representative was interested in reviewing the charter, as well. “So I don’t think we all need to sit and talk about it. I think we need to direct it to Annge and let Annge put it together.”
The motion was seconded by Russo and received “yes” votes from the five members present. Mayor Brian McMurray and Councilman Jeff Coon were not in attendance.
It is stated in the proposed organizational transformation plan that the TUA, which was established in 1986, provides sewage treatment services to Tawas City and East Tawas, and operates under the supervision and control of a board consisting of two representatives from each municipality.
According to the document, “Since inception, there has been a disconnect between the board and the operations of the plant. This has recently been magnified due to many components of the plant needing reconditioning due to age.
“Typical maintenance and upkeep of the plant has been neglected over the years and it appears this may be due to the lack of administration and leadership between the board and the contracted operations services.”
The plan also reads that without an administrator, the board functions as “management by committee” form of leadership and specific situations are left to be resolved through a board member volunteering to address the particular circumstance, or they are left unresolved until the board’s next meeting. This can create uncertainty in decision making and an unstructured approach to governance and management.
As noted in the proposal, the operation of the plant is contracted through a private company. The structure of the TUA does not accommodate a point of contact, or administrator, to manage the contract and oversee the services of same.
Trending Food Videos
“Currently, the contractor is expected to manage their own contract and oversee their own work product,” the information goes on. “Since the Authority only meets once per month, the daily needs of the system are handled by whomever is first to respond. This sometimes causes animosity and creates an ineffective atmosphere between the operator and the two cities.”
TUA Board members can be elected officials, hired staff and/or volunteers. Often, a member who also serves a paid position for one of the cities, will take the lead position because they may have more time to dedicate to the TUA’s needs than an elected official would, the document states.
East Tawas contends that this can have a “crutch effect” for the other board members, as they are easily able to rely on this person to carry out tasks between meetings. This effect reduces the TUA’s ability to govern at a high level and results in “getting into the weeds” on topics – instead of relying on other stakeholders and consultants to provide options and information for consideration, from a strategic planning lens and long-term budgeting check and balance approach.
City boards/commissions are created to be an extension of the elected council to assist in carrying out the interests of the public and to provide a non-biased approach in overseeing costs related to the public services provided. According to the plan, transitioning the organization of the TUA to this framework will help provide this foundation of governance and modifying the articles of incorporation to require board positions to be held by elected officials, will help accommodate this.
The position of TUA Board chair rotates annually. A representative from one of the cities serves as chairperson for a year, and then a member from the other community takes on the role the next year.
However, East Tawas officials say that projects and processes of a municipal WWTP operation are not meant to change rapidly, and projects often last several years. So in their proposal, the position of chair would be at the discretion of the board annually, with the objective of maintaining stability in the position over time, without a built-in expectation to change.
The other key component of the organizational adjustment, is a shift in responsibility for the operation of the system. This won’t impact the 50/50 ownership of the TUA, but would re-organize the partnership into a managing partner and a non-managing partner.
Each would provide representatives on the TUA Board, for monthly governance at the meetings, and would vote on and approve the annual budget. The managing partner, though, would also administer operations of the WWTP, maintain compliance with the discharge permit, maintain the plant’s equipment, provide a yearly budget for operations, prepare an annual asset management plan and update the board once per month at their meetings.
It is East Tawas’s recommendation that the plan be incorporated into the existing systems, over the course of six months, with the first step being to select a managing partner by vote of the board.
Second, would be for the managing partner to prepare an operations budget – which would then be administered by them to operate the plant – for the TUA Board’s approval.
The third suggested step, is to revise the TUA’s articles of incorporation to require board members to be elected officials, and include expectations for the managing and non-managing partners.
The plan also contains an estimated managing operations budget.
Revenues and expenditures in the current budget, are each listed at $1,166,470. Under the organizational transformation plan, the proposed budget recommends revenues and appropriations of $1,200,790 each.
Aside from the addition of contracted services–plant management, which accounts solely for the $34,320 increase from the current to the proposed budget, the amounts of all the other line items will remain the same.
To accommodate the added item, the $40,000 transfer from prior year funds would be increased to $74,320.
If Tawas City agrees this is a viable option to improve systems, an agreement would be prepared for both councils to review.
In other business, Horning said that the city has received the draft Classification and Compensation Study from Municipal Consulting Services, LLC. Mark Nottley is scheduled to attend the April 3 council meeting electronically, to review the report, which the council can also take action to accept.
In the interim, she said McMurray is requesting the establishment of a Compensation Review Committee, with the first objective being to go over the actual study. The group will also develop an updated salary/wage proposal to discuss with the council at a work session, either on or before their April 12 budget workshop.
An expected plan/time line was shared for what the mayor envisions happening with the committee, which includes getting together in March to identify any key questions to discuss or clarify at Nottley’s upcoming presentation.
Recommendations from the compensation review process will then be incorporated into the budget for fiscal year 2023-2024.
McMurray suggested that the committee be comprised of the city manager, mayor pro tem, mayor and one other council member.
Lesinski had indicated that he would be interested, so Masich moved to adopt McMurray’s recommendation for the makeup of the committee, “and include as our councilman, Dave Lesinski.” Supported by Klenow, each member voted in favor of the motion.
In separate topics, the following also took place at the Feb. 21 meeting:
- Officials again met in closed session, to continue their conversation from the last meeting, regarding correspondence from the city attorney. Each of the recent sessions were in accordance with Section 8 (1)(h) of the Open Meetings Act.
- Tawas Area Schools Superintendent John Klinger briefed meeting goers on the operational millage renewal being sought by the district. (The details were summarized in last week’s edition of this publication).
- As reported, the city has attained certification through the Redevelopment Ready Communities (RRC) program. Horning announced that the official notification and press release of the RRC Essentials designation will be provided to the council by their March 20 meeting.