TAWAS CITY – A proposed organizational transformation plan for the Tawas Utilities Authority (TUA) has been drafted by the City of East Tawas. It was recently brought before officials in the neighboring community, as the TUA is a joint undertaking between Tawas City and East Tawas.

Among other business at their Feb. 21 meeting, Tawas City Council members discussed the proposal, before opting not to take any action at that point and to table the matter for a future decision.

