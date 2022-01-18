TAWAS CITY – There used to be a saying in the United States Coast Guard District 9. It goes: “Ice is a clear and solid risk.”
This is a saying that sticks with Chief Michael Davis of the US Coast Guard Station Tawas (USCG Tawas).
“There’s no such thing as safe ice. You can have ice at one spot that’s two feet thick, you walk 30 feet and maybe there, it’s three inches thick,” he says.
Davis says there are no urgent areas of concern or “no-go” zones in Iosco County, but cautions people to be especially careful on rivers and ice over flowing water. Flowing water adds an additional variable to ice formation and generally impedes it.
Since Northern Michigan is a wintery area, many ice sports take place here. Ice fishing is a popular sport, as is ice skating.
While the USCG never encourages people to go out on the ice, America is a free country where people are entitled to their own pursuits of happiness.
People will always make risky choices, so people like Chief Davis and the rest of the USCG Tawas seamen will be there to pick them out of the ice if they fall through.
Thankfully for this area, Davis says the Coast Guard sees on average only one to two ice rescue incidents per year.
“We have a lot of smart folks around here,” he says. “Their grandparents were taking them ice fishing, their father/mother was, what have you. So they’ve learned over the years what they feel safe ice is; what good conditions are. A lot of these people know when not to push the limit.”
He says most cases he comes across are extraneous circumstances where the ice looks safe and people just are unfortunate enough to hit the wrong spot at the wrong time.
Humans are terrestrial creatures. They can only see the top side of the ice surface. There’s never a guarantee the entire ice sheet is uniform enough to support their weigh.
The amount of ice incidents Up North contrasts with other areas of the state, such as Saginaw Bay, he says.
That’s where people from south of the state border come to fish, and they’re not as experienced with icy conditions. The volume of ice rescues in that region necessitate more specialized equipment like ice rescue boats.
USCG Tawas has no such equipment, and only have foot crews to walk out on the ice. If there’s anything more than a half mile out from shore, they call in a helicopter from elsewhere, most likely Detroit, says Davis.
The US Coast Guard never requires any of its members to go into freezing water without the proper personal protective equipment (PPE) because it’s considered such a high risk to their personnel.
Still, Davis says he has immersed himself in icy water to get a feel for what it’s like to fall in.
“I have done a polar plunge on personal time and it was one of the most intense feelings I’ve ever had in my life,” said Davis. “When someone says it feels like needles are hitting you all over your body, it truly feels that way. It takes your breath away. It takes you a second to catch your breath because your body is going into immediate shock.”
Davis said it’s something he will never do again.
According to an article on water safety from the University of Minnesota Duluth, the human body loses heat at least 24 times faster in water than in cold air because of water’s thermal conductivity.
Hypothermia comes in stages and, if the water is at freezing point, the human body will begin to lose mobility in the arms and feet in under two minutes.
Those two minutes are all someone has to pull themselves out before they require external assistance.
The article goes on to state a person has about 7 minutes of treading water without something to hold on. If they at least have floatation of some sort, they can survive between 15 and 45 minutes.
“Wear a life jacket. I know it sounds silly that we’re saying wear a life jacket on the ice, but if you fall through wearing Carhartts, it’s very difficult to keep yourself from going underneath that ice,” says Davis.
Another helpful piece of equipment people on ice should have are emergency ice picks on their person in an easily accessible place. Ice picks help with gripping and can potentially help the user climb out of the water.
To put things in greater perspective, if a person has only 15-45 minutes to rescue before succumbing to the cold, the rescuers have to take at least five minutes of suiting up. Keep in mind the fact rescuers need to put on extensive layers and then a dry suit plus floatation devices over that.
Then, there’s whatever time it takes to travel where the fall-through took place. This is a rural area, and sometimes lakes/water bodies can be as far away as 40 minutes in the county in good weather. Then they need to walk/run to the person in the water before they can offer assistance.
Every minute counts.
Davis and the rest of the crew at the USCG Tawas train three times a week on ice rescue to get them ready for almost every scenario out on the lake.
“You know, it’s about building muscle memory,” he says.
They train in many different conditions. They even go out far from the shore, operating in choppy water with freely floating ice.
To reinforce their ice rescuing capabilities and make the community that much safer, the USCG Tawas and the Tawas City Fire Department (TCFD) train together on ice rescue annually.
They just went through routine ice rescue training Tuesday, Jan. 11. at the USCG base on Tawas Point. This is a routine exercise the TCFD and USCG Tawas jointly train in every year.
On the Coast Guard docks is a section of water constantly maintained opened with a bubbler. This is where they train ice rescue close to shore.
One volunteer jumps in the water covered in a dry suit. Then small teams assemble to practice rescuing them. They then shout questions to gauge the person’s responsiveness. Finally, they give instructions to help them put on a strop, which is a device meant to wrap around a person to help pull them out of the ice.
For the night they were out there, the temperatures dropped below freezing and there was a constant, forceful wind. Multiple layers were necessary.
Davis said four firefighters donned dry suits while the rest of the crew stood on the docks and watched as a refresher.
He believes sharing the knowledge with the local first responders will better enable them to enact their own ice rescues and make a safer community as a whole.
“If we ever have to work together on a joint ice rescue mission, we already know how to work together. I don’t want to learn how to work during a search and rescue mission. I want to learn how to work with them prior to that,” he says.
He says he and his fellow “Coasties” are in and out of communities on deployment all the time, but he knows for the firefighters, this is their home.
TCFD Fire Chief Steve Masich says cross training benefits both organizations, “not only with the knowledge of better techniques but the system as a whole.”
The TCFD has their own water rescue program. Masich says they practice water rescue on their own time in the Tawas River throughout the year.
In addition to water rescue, the TCFD has had recent developments in a dive rescue team. He says having these resources go that much further in expanding their rescue capabilities.
Training with the Coast Guard is mandatory for the TCFD. Masich says four firefighters get to jump in the water while the rest of the crew watches as a refresher.
In a similar vein, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are making suggestions for ice safety during these winter months. Their website provides a list of things to think about:
Ice Safety Tips
Your safety is your responsibility! There is not a reliable “inch-thickness” to determine if ice is safe.
You can test ice thickness and quality using a spud, needle bar or auger.
Strongest ice: clear with bluish tint.
Weak ice: ice formed by melted and refrozen snow. Appears milky.
Stay off ice with slush on top. Slush ice is only half as strong as clear ice and indicates the ice is not freezing from the bottom.
A sudden cold front with low temperatures can create cracks within a half-day.
A warm spell may take several days to weaken ice, and cause the ice to thaw during the day and refreeze at night.
Ice weakens with age.
If there’s ice on the lake but water around the shoreline, be extra cautious.
Stronger the current on the lake, the more likely the ice will give to open water.
Avoid areas of ice with protruding debris like logs or brush.
Keep an eye out for dock bubblers or de-icers as the ice near these mechanisms will be unsafe. Always check the ice and be aware of your surroundings.
If you do fall through ice:
• Remain calm.
• Don’t remove winter clothing. Heavy clothes won’t drag you down, but instead provide warmth.
• Turn in the water toward the direction you came from, this is most likely the strongest ice.
• If you have ice picks, dig the points of the picks into the ice while vigorously kicking your feet to pull yourself onto the surface by sliding forward on the ice.
• Roll away from the area of weak ice. Rolling on the ice will distribute your weight to help avoid breaking through again.
• Get to shelter and remove your wet clothing, redressing in warm, dry clothing and consume warm, non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages as soon as you can.
• Call 911 and seek medical attention if you feel disoriented, have uncontrollable shivering or have any other ill effects that may be symptoms of hypothermia, which is a life-threatening condition.