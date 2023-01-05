GREAT SELLERS

GREAT SELLERS – Tracy Stevelinck poses with clothes sold at Tawas Hardware in Tawas City.

 Photo by Manuela Kress

OSCODA — Despite the blizzard like conditions during the week of Christmas, for the most part local retail businesses in East Tawas and Oscoda reported that they had a successful holiday season.

“Christmas décor did phenomenal this year. EuFloria did really well this year,” Tracy Stevelinck, owner of EuFloria Florist & Gifts in East Tawas, reported enthusiastically. Stevelinck said that she had converted the entire first floor of the store into Christmas décor in November. Christmas décor, live poinsettias and centerpieces were all popular holiday items.

