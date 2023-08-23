TAWAS CITY – Tawas Area Schools and Plainfield Township will receive additional police protection thanks to a contract approved last week by the Iosco County Board of Commissioners (BoC).
Adopted by the BoC at its Aug. 16 meeting was Resolution 2023-152, approving the separate agreements between the Iosco County Sheriff’s Department (ICSD) and Plainfield Township and the ICSD and Tawas Area Schools (TAS).
The agreements expire in 2026 and Plainfield Township and TAS will cover 100% of the costs associated with the agreements.
According to Iosco County Sheriff Scott Frank, who attended the BoC meeting, the “Sheriff’s Office and the Tawas Area Schools have been working on a concept of having an Iosco County Sheriff’s deputy assigned to the school for over a year.”
He said TAS applied for a MSP (Michigan State Police) School Resource Office Grant Program in late 2022 and was notified in January the district had been awarded the grant.
“Tawas Area Schools is willing to pick up the costs of a full-time deputy for three years covering the entire 23-24, 24-25 and 25-26 school years,” Frank said.
He said this calculates to approximately 41 weeks per year and the school district would pickup 100% of the costs for that deputy for that time period including wages and benefits, uniforms, equipment and total vehicle expenses.
According to the agreement, the district will pay the county $6,872 a month for the deputy’s services until Jan. 1, 2024.
“There will be an increase to this base amount that is equal to the increase with the current POAM (Police Officers Association of Michigan) contract for deputy wages and benefits as the current contract expires December 31, 2023,” According to the agreement.
The law enforcement present at the district is expected to be similar to the school resource officer at Oscoda Area Schools through the Oscoda Township Police Department.
The other 11 weeks, when TAS is not in session, Plainfield Township is picking up 100% of the costs to have a deputy in the township for 40 hours a week. This also is a three-year agreement that coincides with the TAS contract.
“One hundred percent of the deputies wages and costs are covered under these agreements so there would be zero cost from the county,” Frank said.
The township will pay the County $22,519.53 for the 11 weeks of services of the deputy until Dec. 31, 2024. “There will be an increase to this base amount that is equal to the increase with the current POAM contract for deputy wages and benefits for the years 2025 and 2026,” according to the agreement.