EAST TAWAS — Officially, Branham’s Jewelers is a jewelry store. Unofficially, it also doubles as an art gallery.
“Art is personal, it’s an expression of each individual human being,” said Ken Branham, owner of Branham’s Jewelers in East Tawas.
“I have been involved in art making my whole life,” he said. “I make pieces of jewelry, which is a form of art.”
After acquiring the building that used to house Norman’s in 2015, the company split the space into two distinct spaces, one for Branham’s and a back room Branham says he doesn’t know what to do with.
For now, he is using it as a temporary art gallery to upsell works from local artists.
Branham’s art hosting originally started as a small display of Chuck Schroeder’s pen and color prints in the store windows. Schroeder is an artist who contacts businesses to sell prints of his work and Branham’s agreed.
Schroeder’s prints sold well and since the arrangement made both parties money, the business decided to use the lease space to house more of Schroeder’s prints along with works from three other artists Branham knows and approves of.
“We haven’t leased it yet, and thought it couldn’t hurt if we let some artists put their works on display back here,” said Branham.
Two wooden bowl makers, Dave Hill and Daniel Dillon, display their decorative pottery constructed from a lathe and burl. Their heavily lacquered sheen bounces off the studio lights and dazzles any speculative buyers.
The bowls and vases have no function, just form, but the knotted patterns and craftsmanship make them an aesthetic centerpiece.
Michelle A. Friddle of Flushing makes handicraft out of pheasant feathers. Not only does her work involve Christmas craft making, she creates framed geometric patterns and miniature pine trees.
On one wall, Chuck Schroeder’s prints fill the space. Schroeder’s prints are taken from real world inspiration, where subjects range from ships and vehicles to cityscapes and even movie star subjects.
Don’t expect bargain prices, though. Works can range from $80 all the way up to $700 for original copies from Schroeder’s collection. Bowls range from $200 to $300.
Anybody interested in accessing the art gallery will have to make a special request to see it, just ask anybody from the front desk for special access in the back room and a clerk will assist you. They will even talk about the artists and what they know about their work.
Anybody interested in learning more can contact the East Tawas Branham’s Jewelry store at 989-362-3674.