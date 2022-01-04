EAST TAWAS – To celebrate the upcoming Perchville USA Festival, The Tawas Bay Art Gallery in East Tawas is hosting a Paint a Perch Contest.
Beginning Jan. 2-23, participants can stop by Thursday through Sunday and add their touch of color and design to the plywood cutouts.
“We can’t wait to see all the different designs and creative visions that come in,” said Perchville Coordinator Jerry Malone.
Betty Fahselt, secretary at the Tawas Bay Art Gallery, mentioned she had old archived newspapers at the gallery of events that used to take place for Perchville in year’s past.
Malone and Fahselt saw paint a perch as one past event and wanted to revive it for this year’s Perchville.
There is no cost and all supplies are furnished by the gallery. The contest is open to everyone, with prizes for the winners of the following age groups: 5 and under, 6-11, 12-17, 18 and up.
The painted perch will be displayed and voted on during the Perchville Coronation Breakfast on Saturday Jan. 29 , and also at the Perchville Royal Feast on Feb. 3.
The winners will be notified on Feb. 4. All participants can pick up their painted perch at the gallery on or after Feb. 5.
For further information on the contest, please contact the gallery at 989-362-5613.