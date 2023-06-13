ASCENSION TEAM

ASCENSION TEAM — The continued success of Ascension St. Joseph Hospital is ensured by those pictured in the photo above. Pictured left to right are Rose Goick Sadler, Nichole Lamay, Deacon Brent Hemker, Karen Stiffler, Michelle Baccarella, Jennifer Ladley and Jeannette Havel.

 Photo by Casey Young

TAWAS CITY - Ascension St. Joseph Hospital celebrated seven decades of caring for local communities on their 70th anniversary. On June 8, a celebration commemorating the hospital’s humble beginnings was held in the lobby of the surgery center at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital. Associates, physicians, community leaders, board members, donors and local clergy attended the event.

 

Tags