TAWAS CITY – In a follow-up to two different items recently discussed by the Tawas City Council – licensing for marijuana facilities, and providing police services in Alabaster Township – they went over these topics again when they met on Oct. 3.
They first held a public hearing on “Ordinance No. 327, Marihuana Facilities and Establishments,” during which no remarks were given. Related to this, Tawas City Manager Annge Horning said that the only comment received at city hall associated with the proposed ordinance, was an e-mail from Keith Lunn in support of marijuana sales within the city.
Following the hearing, the council conducted a first reading/introduction of the document, which would add Chapter 15 to the city’s code of ordinances.
Ordinance No. 327 begins with a statement that the city intends to issue permits for and to regulate marijuana facilities and marijuana establishments to the extent they are permitted under the Michigan Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act and the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act.
As reported, Tawas City’s new zoning ordinance has been adopted and went into effect on Sept. 24. Among the other updates, it now permits marijuana facilities in the community.
Horning explained that while the zoning ordinance addresses the areas in which such businesses are allowed, Ordinance No. 327 addresses licensing for provisioning centers/retailers and microbusinesses, as well as how that happens, and the related fees.
As recently noted, the council approved an updated list of user fees last month. One of the changes entailed inclusion of a $5,000 annual permit fee for marijuana facilities, which is the limit set by the state.
Ordinance No. 327, Marihuana Facilities and Establishments also outlines details of this required, yearly city permit; provides a list of general provisions; describes both the conduct of business the facilities shall adhere to, as well as the prohibited acts; information on permit revocation; and so on.
Horning said that the document was drafted by Attorney Sean Freel, who looked at several similar ordinances in other communities and came up with what he felt was the best for Tawas City.
“It’s a legal product in our state and people sell it illegally anyways. Also no one is getting tax money from the black market,” Lunn’s correspondence reads.
“Also, each community that opts in, means the market spreads and less market saturation in specific locations,” he continued.
Based on the draft ordinance, he further stated that he likes how there isn’t an artificial limit on retailers and micro retailers.
(The maximum number of permits available for each type of facility – provisioning center/retailer and marijuana microbusiness – is shown as “unlimited”).
Lunn noted that the only thing he would add, is it would be better to allow all marijuana businesses, even if there was a limit on the other types of marijuana businesses.
While conducting the first reading and introduction, Horning advised that several references to different state laws are incorporated in the ordinance, such as the regulations for how far away these businesses must be from schools/daycares, other similar facilities, et cetera.
Councilman Ed Nagy asked about the number of marijuana establishments which could possibly be in the city, and Horning answered that it depends on where they’re located.
She said that if they had one furthest south at the city limits, by Townline, “I think we could have a total of three down there,” and they would have to be evenly spaced out.
“Because we don’t allow them all through the city,” Horning pointed out. She said that it’s only permitted south of the bridge at Gateway Park, on the right side, until reaching Bay Drive, then it’s allowed on both sides. “They’re not allowed on the lake at all.”
Councilman Mike Russo asked if that includes grow facilities, specifically, outdoor operations.
Horning said no, since it’s only microbusinesses and retail. As it was explained to her, the former is similar to a microbrewery or brew pub, where everything is made, processed and sold on site. They can’t sell their product to other businesses, and everything happens right there under one roof.
Russo said he posed the question because a section of the ordinance reads, in part, that a microbusiness means a business that cultivates not more than 150 plants. “So that’s where I was concerned about a grow facility.”
He questioned, though, if that was just processing the plants, given that the four groups involved in the business are growing, processing, retail/provisioning and distribution.
“The 150 plants comes from the state law,” Horning replied.
“Okay so, in essence, we’re not adopting that because we’re not allowing grow facilities?” Russo asked.
“With this ordinance, we would allow the microbusinesses,” Horning said. “If you want to, you can take that right out and only leave retail.”
Councilwoman Jackie Masich questioned if the growing is indoors and whether there are any regulations on that, to which Horning said that it would go with whatever the state law is.
According to Russo, it then falls under the county or state building code.
He added that the reason he brought it up is because if indoor grow facilities are operated properly, “you really don’t know they exist,” and Masich agreed.
“But there’s a fair number out there that have odor control problems,” Russo noted. “And that’s where I’m coming from.”
The city’s zoning ordinance has odor control regulations in it, Horning said, and Russo noted that it would certainly fall under the building code, as well.
“It would also fall under our nuisance ordinance, too, if their equipment fails,” Horning added.
Mayor Pro Tem Brian McMurray said that he has heard talk, as well, of the odor potentially reaching neighboring properties. So he wondered if anybody thought that the council ought to refine the ordinance, to exclude some of that growing capability.
Masich shared that she recently drove past a marijuana establishment around the Pinconning area, which she believes has an outdoor grow operation, since she could smell it as soon as she noticed the facility. On the other hand, there’s an indoor grow facility in another nearby county and, when driving past, “you don’t smell it at all.”
She said she just wants to make sure there aren’t going to be odor problems with any potential businesses coming into Tawas City.
In the section of the ordinance regarding microbusinesses, Horning said they could specify it as indoor grow only. “Or, take it completely out.”
“I like the indoor grow only,” Masich commented, to which Russo agreed.
He shared that he just looks at it from the perspective of any other business. If someone wanted to put up a fertilizer plant next to his house, for example, he might have some problems with that.
Either way, council action wasn’t necessary at that point and a second reading of the ordinance is still required before any potential adoption. The document can be viewed online at tawascity.org, or by stopping into Tawas City Hall at 550 W. Lake St. (US-23).
“Well, my vote will be obvious and it will be a continuation of my original vote when this came up to the state,” expressed Nagy, who said that it will be a “no” for him.
In other business, the council voted 6-0 to adopt a joint resolution with Alabaster Township, for the Tawas City Police Department (TCPD) to provide services in the township. Absent was Mayor Ken Cook.
Also drafted by Freel, Horning said that the resolution was given to Alabaster Township’s attorney for any revisions, and the iteration shared with the council was the one preferred by each party.
At the time of the meeting, the draft had yet to be presented to the Alabaster Township Board of Trustees, for their potential blessing. “And with their approval, we can begin police services immediately thereafter. So, potentially a week from now, we could have an additional 22 square miles in our patrol area,” Horning said.
Since then, Alabaster Township Supervisor Stephanie Wentworth stated that the board also authorized the resolution, when they met on Oct. 10.
Nagy asked whether 24/7 police coverage is still being provided in Tawas City, and Chief Matthew Klosowski-Lorenz answered that prior to the recent resignation of one of the officers, they were scheduled 24/7. With the modifications, there will be 12 hours in the week not covered, until that vacancy is filled.
Since the agreement with Alabaster is a pilot program, Nagy said he views this as a situation where they will try it out and see how it goes, which was confirmed.
Klosowski-Lorenz said that all of the personnel, including the departing officer, see this as a very positive step for the TCPD, as well as employee morale.
According to the resolution, the city will provide police services to the township in exchange for the total cost of $5,040 a year, with the option by either municipality to cancel the services at any time, as provided in the agreement.
Tawas City is also committing to provide the township and its citizens with law enforcement and police services of the same character and quality that the TCPD provides to the city and its residents.
As reported, after Horning and the chief pitched the pilot program to Wentworth last month, township officials went on to approve the proposal. The Tawas City Council then voted to proceed with drafting a contract.
Horning and Klosowski-Lorenz have each remarked that the TCPD is excited about the possibility of an expanded patrol area, and that there will be benefits to both communities.