TAWAS CITY – In a follow-up to two different items recently discussed by the Tawas City Council – licensing for marijuana facilities, and providing police services in Alabaster Township – they went over these topics again when they met on Oct. 3.

They first held a public hearing on “Ordinance No. 327, Marihuana Facilities and Establishments,” during which no remarks were given. Related to this, Tawas City Manager Annge Horning said that the only comment received at city hall associated with the proposed ordinance, was an e-mail from Keith Lunn in support of marijuana sales within the city.

Tags

Trending Food Videos