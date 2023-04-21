EAST TAWAS – Sixty local leaders gathered at the East Tawas Community Center on Wednesday, April 4 to receive updates on the county’s recycling efforts and the county millage, get a progress report from Develop Iosco (DI) and share information.
Elected leaders and administrative staff from Alabaster Township, AuSable Township, Baldwin Township, Burleigh Township, Plainfield Township, Tawas Township, Wilbur Township, the City of East Tawas, the City of Whittemore and Iosco County attended. No one from Oscoda Township, Plainfield Township or the City of Tawas City attended the meeting.
DI President Gloria Brooks welcomed attendees and introduced Elisa Seltzer, a recycling consultant, who is working with the county to establish a county-wide recycling program. Seltzer reported that the group from Iosco County was the largest, most enthusiastic and most active of the groups that worked with the Northeast Michigan Council of Governments (NEMCOG). Iosco County also had the largest number of respondents to a recycling survey that was distributed.
Over 50% of the survey respondents said they do not recycle because they have to leave the county or the region in order to do so. Respondents said they would recycle if there were more drop-off locations and if recycling were more convenient. The county is working on developing a recycling program that is cost effective, consistent and easy to understand.
As previously reported, manufacturers in the state want recyclable products to manufacture products. Companies that manufacture bottled water want to purchase water bottles because it is cheaper and easier to create water bottles from recycled bottles. Similarly laundry detergent bottles are easier to make from laundry detergent bottles. Paper manufacturers like Great Lakes Paper in Alpena, can make tissue, toilet paper and paper towels from paper cups and other recycled paper products. Currently these manufacturers are purchasing recycling from out of state because of Michigan’s low recycling rate.
A regional facility in Alpena will sort the recycling and get it to the end market, the manufacturers who will use it.
Seltzer discussed Public Act 138 that provides a mechanism for funding recycling efforts. The act limits the fee a household pays for recycling to $25 per month per household. The majority of survey respondents, 74% said that they would be willing to pay for convenient recycling, and most indicated that they would prefer to pay for recycling as part of their tax bill.
Seltzer said that with the state focus on recycling and grant funds available, this is the ideal time for the county to develop a recycling program. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is offering recycling infrastructure grants to cover capital costs. Grant applications are due to the state by May 19 and the county will be looking for letters of support from the municipalities. Although participation is voluntary, letters of support will strengthen the county’s grant applications.
An Advisory Committee will be formed this spring. Funding will be awarded for 2024 and the plan is for the county-wide recycling program to be up and running by late 2024 or mid-2025, aligning with the timeframe for the Alpena regional facility to be operating.
Next steps to move forward including municipalities passing a resolution in support of recycling, passing an inter-local resolution, developing the county-wide recycling advisory committee, finalizing the budget and program guide. The state will fund three year planning grants.
One of the attendees asked about encouraging reducing the use of plastic as part of the program. Seltzer responded that education could definitely include reduce/re-use efforts in addition to recycling. Purchasing detergent sheets instead of bottles of laundry detergent was given as an example.
Currently there are limited options for recycling in the county. The City of East Tawas has recycling bins outside of the community center for its residents. Waste Management runs a recycling facility on Aulerich Road that accepts some recyclable materials. According to Seltzer anyone can use the facility. The facility has an East Tawas address but is located in Baldwin Township and is open Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Alabaster Township representatives talked about their existing curbside recycling program with pick-ups every two weeks. Accepted items include plastics, newspaper, aluminum, glass, cardboard, office paper and junk mail, and food and beverage containers. Plainfield Township has grants that support some of its recycling efforts.
After the recycling presentation, Brooks gave an overview of DI and the activities the organization has been engaging in including quarterly community meetings. She provided an overview of the DI committees and projects related to childcare, housing, county-wide tourism, broadband, and the hydroelectric dams.
DI has been actively pursuing grant funds and have worked with other organizations and businesses to encourage them to apply for grants. As previously reported, DI recently received a $150,000 planning grant for childcare. Two internet service providers, Point and Charter, submitted grant proposals to expand broadband coverage in the county. Award announcements should be made by July 1.
The DI Winter Market, held at the Sand Lake Community Center on Saturdays, will be ending on April 29.
Brooks described the DI membership drive and suggested that each municipality join DI and pay membership dues of $1 per resident. The county’s population is approximately 25,000. To date, DI has been an all-volunteer run organization. Brooks talked about the need to be able to hire an executive director to move the organization forward.
Jaime Carruthers-Soboleski, Iosco County controller and finance director, provided an update on the Iosco County millage and the ballot language on the May 2 ballot. Soboleski said that she has been receiving 10 to 15 calls per day because of the confusing ballot language. Soboleski talked about the condition of the county building that was built in the early 1950s. The roof is in a state of disrepair and employees have buckets and trash cans placed around the building to collect rainwater when it rains, she said.
Soboleski said staff have not received raises and their pay is not keeping up with inflation. She said turnover is high, morale is low and it is difficult to keep good staff when they do not feel valued by the people who live in the county.
Terry Dutcher, Iosco County commissioner, talked about the dedication and commitment of county staff. Sheriff Frank Scott also spoke about the importance of the millage passing.