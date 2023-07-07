ALABASTER Twp. – USG has announced the return of its annual Free Fishing Day, at the retired quarry ponds off US-23 in Alabaster Township. Slated for Saturday, July 15, it will go on from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Representatives share that this popular event is a time for families to bring out the children to try their luck on the bass, pike and panfish at the USG site.
“We love opening up the property for this day,” says USG Alabaster Manager Jon Blazic. “Fishing and outdoor recreation are a big part of the local culture in this region, and our neighbors and visitors appreciate the opportunity to visit USG’s property, see how we manage the land and explore the fishing in the lakes.”
Nordic Sports of East Tawas will be on hand this year as a special event guest. The company, which has supplied outdoor equipment and clothing in the area since 1976, was recently purchased by Shaun and Jessica Sorenson. They will raffle off two, $50 gift cards at the event and will also have limited gifts for the children.
To reach the event site, take Gypsum Road west off US-23, turn south on Rempert Road and follow the signs to the parking area.
All fishing is shore-based, and USG will have many areas cleared to accommodate anglers of every mobility level. Also, because the lakes are on private property, anglers are not required to have a fishing license for this event.
The fish in USG’s lakes are naturally occurring. In order to protect game species, the company requests that all bass and pike be released, but notes that panfish are okay to keep.
USG staff will be available during the outing, assisting anglers and providing limited fishing tackle, as well as bug spray and sunscreen for visitors.
USG has operated in Alabaster Township since 1902 and is working to open its next quarry this year. The Avery Quarry, named to honor longtime company president and Michigan native Sewell Avery, began construction last month. To learn more, visit www.USGalabaster.com.