PAST PARTICIPANT – This young participant is among the many others who have joined in on USG’s Free Fishing Day. The company will again be opening its retired quarry ponds to the public for a day of angling in Alabaster Township, with the 2023 event scheduled for July 15.

 File photo

ALABASTER Twp. – USG has announced the return of its annual Free Fishing Day, at the retired quarry ponds off US-23 in Alabaster Township. Slated for Saturday, July 15, it will go on from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Representatives share that this popular event is a time for families to bring out the children to try their luck on the bass, pike and panfish at the USG site.

